Orion and GiftingNetwork Partner to Enhance Charitable Giving Solutions for Advisors and Clients

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion, a premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions powering the growth of financial advisors and the enterprise firms that serve them, and GiftingNetwork, a leading provider of comprehensive philanthropic solutions, today announced an integration partnership that empowers Orion advisors to offer personalized, white-labeled donor-advised fund (DAF) solutions that drive deeper family engagement, align wealth with values, and retain assets across generations.

Unlike traditional DAF offerings, GiftingNetwork enables Orion advisors to create their own firm-branded DAF experience, backed by a growing network of DAF sponsors and charities and supported by cutting-edge, mobile-first technology. Advisors gain full control over the philanthropic journey, offering clients a values-based extension of their financial plan with potential tax benefits, such as donating appreciated assets without incurring capital gains taxes and securing immediate charitable deductions.

“Today’s investors want more than performance – they want purpose,” said Todd Bertucci, Executive Vice President, Orion Advisor Technology. “Orion’s partnership with GiftingNetwork brings charitable giving into the heart of a personalized wealth experience. It’s part of how Orion empowers advisors to deliver tax-efficient, goal-aligned strategies that resonate emotionally and financially with clients. It’s more than a feature – it’s a growth strategy.”

Client expectations are shifting toward personalization and purpose-driven planning, with 71% of high-net-worth individuals expecting their advisor to help align wealth with personal values, and 83% of millennials wanting their financial plans to reflect their beliefs.1 Advisors who offer charitable planning see significant benefits, including higher client loyalty and increased assets under management.2

Orion advisors can now launch white-labeled DAFs, facilitate multigenerational giving conversations, and serve nonprofit clients with tailored capabilities. These offerings further Orion’s commitment to delivering modern portfolio impact, combining behavioral finance, risk management, and personalized planning to align portfolios with each client’s goals, values, and emotional drivers. GiftingNetwork’s platform combines intuitive donor experiences with advisor-facing reporting dashboards, grant workflows, and philanthropic consulting. GiftingNetwork is part of Orion’s Premier Partnership Program, a strategic initiative to collaborate with select industry leaders to deliver cutting-edge solutions for advisors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Orion, whose leadership clearly recognizes that philanthropic planning isn’t just good for the world – it’s a smart business strategy. By equipping advisors with tools to help clients align wealth with their values, Orion empowers deeper relationships, multigenerational engagement, and ultimately, greater asset retention during today’s historic intergenerational wealth transfer,” added Eric Swerdlin, CEO of GiftingNetwork.

To help advisors kick-start more values-based conversations, Orion and GiftingNetwork are co-hosting a webinar: "The Donor’s Mindset: Behavioral Science Behind Charitable Giving" on Wednesday, August 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Speakers include Dr. Daniel Crosby, Chief Behavioral Officer, Orion and Greg Murray, Head of Business Development, GiftingNetwork.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As of June 30, 2025, Orion services over $5 trillion in assets under administration and over $100 billion of wealth management platform assets, supporting over 7.5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms3 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at orion.com.

Wealth Management Assets Under Management include assets managed on a discretionary and non-discretionary basis by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC ("OPS") and TownSquare Capital, LLC ("TSC") on their proprietary platforms, assets in proprietary and third-party models made available through OPS's Communities platform, and assets in OPS's proprietary models managed on third-party platforms.

GiftingNetwork

GiftingNetwork is a fintech platform transforming how donor-advised funds (DAFs) are delivered, administered, and scaled. Its three-sided platform connects financial advisors, donors, and a growing network of DAF sponsors, enabling firms to offer fully branded, advisor-managed charitable giving experiences across multiple sponsoring organizations.

Built for seamless integration and operational scale, GiftingNetwork equips wealth management firms with the tools to efficiently manage philanthropic capital, reduce administrative complexity, and retain assets across generations. Learn more at giftingnetwork.com.

