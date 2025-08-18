Cryptic Vector Acquires Caesar Creek Software, Expanding Its Leadership in Offensive Cyber Solutions

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cryptic Vector, a leading provider of full spectrum offensive cyber, electronic warfare, and secure radio frequency communications solutions, announced today it has acquired Caesar Creek Software, a provider of offensive cyber research and development services in the fields of vulnerability analysis, exploit development, reverse engineering, and network security for the Intelligence Community (“IC”) and Department of Defense (“DoD”). Cryptic Vector is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.

The addition of Caesar Creek adds to Cryptic Vector’s momentum and growth trajectory, strengthening the Company’s position as one of the largest providers of offensive cyber solutions supporting the IC and DoD, with over 250 cyber engineers and experts. Share

“Joining forces with Caesar Creek supercharges our offensive cyber portfolio with elite talent and proven expertise in exploit development and reverse engineering,” said Sean Olding, CEO of Cryptic Vector. “We are thrilled to welcome their exceptional team, cutting-edge capabilities, and loyal customers to the Cryptic Vector family as we continue building a premier cyber force in the U.S.”

“We have had a longstanding relationship with Cryptic Vector, as both of our companies are based in the Cincinnati-Dayton area. Their capabilities, team, and culture align exceptionally well with those of Caesar Creek. Together, we share a deep commitment to delivering mission-critical cybersecurity solutions to our national security customers,” said Kevin Hoffer, Founder and President of Caesar Creek.

“Caesar Creek brings deep expertise in vulnerability analysis, exploit development, and reverse engineering. Their advanced cyber capabilities significantly strengthen Cryptic Vector’s extensive portfolio of offensive cyber and electronic warfare solutions, further supporting our clients’ most complex missions,” noted Evan McMullin, Principal at Enlightenment Capital.

About Cryptic Vector

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Cryptic Vector provides full spectrum offensive cyber, electronic warfare, and secure radio frequency communications to solve our customers’ toughest mission challenges in the IC and DoD. For more information, visit https://www.crypticvector.com/ and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptic-vector/.

About Caesar Creek

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Dayton, OH, Caesar Creek provides offensive R&D services in the fields of vulnerability analysis, exploit development, reverse engineering, software development, and network security. For more information, visit https://cc-sw.com/.

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.