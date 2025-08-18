Aqua Finance and Wells Fargo Inventory Finance Announce Retail Financing Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqua Finance, Inc. (“Aqua”), a leading provider of consumer financing solutions, and Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance, LLC (Inventory Finance) today announced a new retail financing program, provided by Aqua, for a variety of recreational products including boats, RVs, and powersports, in collaboration with top original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) including Brunswick, E-Z-GO, KTM North America, Inc., and Winnebago Industries. The new program streamlines processes for dealers by integrating Aqua’s retail financial services with inventory floorplan financing from Inventory Finance delivering enhanced operating efficiency, cash flow conversion, and interest savings.*

“This initiative demonstrates our dedication to providing efficient, comprehensive financing solutions that drive growth for dealers across key industries,” said Greg Wigent, Executive Vice President of Growth Initiatives at Aqua. “By collaborating with OEMs and leveraging Wells Fargo’s inventory management expertise, we’re empowering dealers to deliver an exceptional client experience while expanding their businesses.”

The program serves profiles across the credit spectrum, offering dealers tools including prequalification links, soft credit checks, and competitive pricing. To support the program, Aqua has also launched a platform that digitally integrates the entire process, from pre-qualification and underwriting to finalizing agreements, e-signatures, and automatic floor plan settlement.

“Our clients have been asking for these options and solutions to help implement a seamless experience for their customers,” said Chad Lyon, Managing Director of Inventory Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. “We are excited to offer an innovative new program that can help create an end-to-end experience for our clients.”

Dealer reactions to the program:

“Access to this level of digital integration is essential for empowering our dealers to grow their businesses and deliver a more seamless client experience,” said Zach Blazek, VP Motorcycle Sales of KTM North America.

“Our new relationship with Aqua Finance will make it simpler for our dealers to do business with us and ultimately improve the financing experience for E-Z-GO customers,” said Damon Kull, Director, Consumer Sales for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., designer and manufacturer of E-Z-GO vehicles. “We are pleased to offer our dealers a solution that integrates easily and seamlessly with our financing ecosystem.”

*Integrated wholesale financing program provided by Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance, LLC with a consumer retail financing program provided by Aqua Finance, Inc. Subject to terms and conditions.