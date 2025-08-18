-

Aqua Finance and Wells Fargo Inventory Finance Announce Retail Financing Program

Streamlines options for dealers by integrating retail financial services, provided by Aqua, and floor planning financing provided by Inventory Finance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqua Finance, Inc. (“Aqua”), a leading provider of consumer financing solutions, and Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance, LLC (Inventory Finance) today announced a new retail financing program, provided by Aqua, for a variety of recreational products including boats, RVs, and powersports, in collaboration with top original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) including Brunswick, E-Z-GO, KTM North America, Inc., and Winnebago Industries. The new program streamlines processes for dealers by integrating Aqua’s retail financial services with inventory floorplan financing from Inventory Finance delivering enhanced operating efficiency, cash flow conversion, and interest savings.*

“This initiative demonstrates our dedication to providing efficient, comprehensive financing solutions that drive growth for dealers across key industries,” said Greg Wigent, Executive Vice President of Growth Initiatives at Aqua. “By collaborating with OEMs and leveraging Wells Fargo’s inventory management expertise, we’re empowering dealers to deliver an exceptional client experience while expanding their businesses.”

The program serves profiles across the credit spectrum, offering dealers tools including prequalification links, soft credit checks, and competitive pricing. To support the program, Aqua has also launched a platform that digitally integrates the entire process, from pre-qualification and underwriting to finalizing agreements, e-signatures, and automatic floor plan settlement.

“Our clients have been asking for these options and solutions to help implement a seamless experience for their customers,” said Chad Lyon, Managing Director of Inventory Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. “We are excited to offer an innovative new program that can help create an end-to-end experience for our clients.”

Dealer reactions to the program:

“Access to this level of digital integration is essential for empowering our dealers to grow their businesses and deliver a more seamless client experience,” said Zach Blazek, VP Motorcycle Sales of KTM North America.

“Our new relationship with Aqua Finance will make it simpler for our dealers to do business with us and ultimately improve the financing experience for E-Z-GO customers,” said Damon Kull, Director, Consumer Sales for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., designer and manufacturer of E-Z-GO vehicles. “We are pleased to offer our dealers a solution that integrates easily and seamlessly with our financing ecosystem.”

About Aqua

Aqua is a leading non-bank, full-spectrum financing platform operating in all 50 states that provides its network of over 5,000 dealers, contractors, and retailers with consumer-friendly financing solutions. By taking a comprehensive approach to assessing each application, Aqua finds more ways to help their network provide financing options to consumers, primarily in the home improvement, recreation, powersports, pool/spas, and water treatment industries. Aqua is committed to delivering innovative, best-in-class products and services within each market. For more information, visit www.aquafinance.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.0 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 33 on Fortune’s 2025 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

*Integrated wholesale financing program provided by Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance, LLC with a consumer retail financing program provided by Aqua Finance, Inc. Subject to terms and conditions.

Contacts

Media

Aqua:
Greg Wigent, Executive Vice President Growth Initiatives
Phone: 800-234-3663 ext. 1550
Email: gwigent@aquafinance.com

Wells Fargo:
Trisha Schultz, 424-268-6202
Trisha.Schultz@wellsfargo.com

Industry:

Wells Fargo & Company

NYSE:WFC
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media

Aqua:
Greg Wigent, Executive Vice President Growth Initiatives
Phone: 800-234-3663 ext. 1550
Email: gwigent@aquafinance.com

Wells Fargo:
Trisha Schultz, 424-268-6202
Trisha.Schultz@wellsfargo.com

More News From Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo Launches $20 Million Open for Business Growth Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) today announced Open for Business Growth, a new $20 million philanthropic program where nonprofits enable small business owners ready to scale operations or grow revenue. Launching first in Chicago, the program will expand to other markets across the U.S. in the coming year. “We’re focused on reaching the ‘missing middle’ of the small business community with this program,” said Darlene Goins, head of Philanthropy and Community Impa...

Wells Fargo Supports Disaster Recovery With $2 million Grant to Team Rubicon

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wells Fargo Foundation is donating $2 million to Team Rubicon over the next two years to support lasting disaster relief, including most recently in the hard-hit Southeastern United States. This funding will enable thousands of volunteers, including military veterans, first responders and civilians to deploy quickly and for extended periods of time, providing critical support to communities as they rebuild. The veteran‑led humanitarian organization Team Rubic...

Bridget Engle to Join Wells Fargo as Head of Technology; Tracy Kerrins to Lead Consumer Technology and Generative AI Teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Bridget Engle has been named Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) and Head of Technology, reporting to Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf and joining the company’s Operating Committee, effective August 12, 2024. Engle will be responsible for all technology across the Company. She brings more than 30 years of experience managing large, global technology organizations in complex financial institutions. Engle...
Back to Newsroom