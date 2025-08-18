AEye and Black Sesame Technologies Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance Autonomous Safety in China

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology and creator of the Apollo lidar sensor, today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Black Sesame Technologies, a leading provider of automotive-grade computing platforms and solutions for smart vehicles. This collaboration is expected to deliver a world-class AI-based obstacle detection and early warning system that provides ultra-long-range and highly reliable enhancements to safety in all facets of railway operations.

This partnership marks a milestone in AEye’s expansion into mainland China by integrating AEye’s Apollo long‑range lidar sensor with Black Sesame Technologies’ advanced chipset and perception software. The collaboration is intended to deliver a full‑stack, plug‑and‑play solution tailored to address the critical safety demands of high-speed transportation networks.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Black Sesame Technologies. Pairing our industry-leading 1550 nm Apollo lidar with Black Sesame Technologies’ intelligent perception stack is anticipated to create a best‑in‑class solution for customers in China, currently the world’s largest lidar market,” said Matt Fisch, Chief Executive Officer of AEye. “Working with our partners at Black Sesame Technologies, we intend to enable faster deployment and delivery of meaningful safety improvements across transportation networks – a powerful alignment of innovation and purpose.”

“Our partnership with AEye pioneers a new standard for AI-based rail safety,” said Wilson Liu, Co-founder & President at Black Sesame Technologies. “By fusing ultra-long-range sensing with mission-critical computing, we’re intending to deliver the world’s most reliable obstacle detection system for trains. We are very pleased that our system has been selected by a top-tier Chinese OEM. This collaboration positions us to capture transformative opportunities in autonomous safety.”

About AEye

AEye offers unique software-defined lidar solutions that enable advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s flagship product, Apollo, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo as a stand-alone sensor, AEye also offers a full-stack solution through its OPTIS™ platform. OPTIS™ provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

About Black Sesame Technologies

Black Sesame Technologies is a leading provider of automotive-grade computing platforms and solutions for smart vehicles. Founded in 2016, Black Sesame Technologies has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2024, under stock code 2533.HK. The Company started with the Huashan Series of high-computing power platforms for autonomous driving and released the Wudang Series of cross-domain platforms in 2023 to address more diverse and sophisticated demands for advanced functionalities in smart vehicles, while also beginning to expand into other applications. Black Sesame Technologies’ proprietary automotive-grade products and technologies empower smart vehicles with mission-critical capabilities, such as ADAS, smart cockpit, advanced imaging, and interconnection. The Company offers full-stack ADAS capabilities to meet broad customer needs through automotive-grade computing platforms and solutions, powered by the Company’s own IP cores, algorithms, and support software.

