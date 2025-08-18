The Jackson T. Stephens Cup Announces 2025 Sponsorship Lineup: Stephens, Workday, and Old National Bank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jackson T. Stephens Cup (The JTS Cup) today announced its official sponsor lineup for the 2025 tournament, Stephens, Workday, and Old National Bank. The tournament will take place September 15-17 at Shoreacres in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Entering its fifth year, the tournament continues to build on its reputation the premier event in collegiate golf. Support from key partners plays a critical role in delivering a world-class championship experience while reinforcing the tournament’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and the development of amateur golf.

Stephens, the presenting partner since the event’s inception in 2021, continues its foundational role in shaping the Jackson T. Stephens Cup’s identity and impact. Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Stephens is a privately held, independent financial services firm. The firm was co-founded by Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, whom the tournament honors, and it continues to be owned, and run by the Stephens family. The company’s enduring support of The JTS Cup underscores both its namesake’s devotion to the game and the belief that competitive amateur golf fosters the same leadership qualities intrinsic to Stephens’ culture.

Workday, the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, returns as an official partner. In 2025, Workday will once again serve as the presenting sponsor of the welcome reception, which sets the tone for a week centered on sportsmanship and competition. The event brings together players, coaches, and tournament partners for an evening that celebrates championship play and the values that define The JTS Cup.

Old National Bank joins the tournament as a new official partner. Founded in 1834, Old National is a regional bank with deep midwestern roots and a passion for strengthening and supporting the communities where its team members live and work. As the Presenting Sponsor of the College-Am, Old National will also host the Old National Bank Chalk Talk, a new, private event that brings together women in finance, business, and the golf industry. This gathering will culminate in a viewing of the Women’s Match Play Finals, celebrating both competitive excellence and community connection.

The three-day competition will be televised live on the GOLF Channel. Air times are as follows: Monday, September 15 from 5–8 p.m. ET; Tuesday, September 16 from 4–7 p.m. ET; and Wednesday, September 17 from 4–7 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available now at www.jacksontstephenscup.com, with daily and weekly passes and VIP hospitality options. Admission is free for fans under 17 when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Complimentary parking is included with every ticket.

2025 Tournament Schedule:

Sunday, September 14 – Official Practice Round (AM) & College-Am presented by Old National Bank (PM)

Monday, September 15 – Stroke Play (Rounds 1 & 2)

Tuesday, September 16 – Stroke Play (Round 3)

Wednesday, September 17 – Match Play Final Round by Seed (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4)

For more information, visit www.jacksontstephenscup.com or follow the tournament on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup (The JTS Cup) is an annual collegiate golf tournament that honors the legacy of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and a lifelong advocate for the game of golf. This premier three-day event features a combination of stroke play and match play, highlighting NCAA Division I men’s and women’s teams that contend for national championships, along with standout individuals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and U.S. Military Service Academies.

The JTS Cup was created by Warren A. Stephens, son of Jack Stephens, and was first played in September 2021 at The Alotian Club. Miles Stephens and John Stephens, grandsons of the tournament’s namesake and Stephens Co-CEOs, serve as tournament co-chairs—carrying forward their family’s legacy of sportsmanship, excellence, and a commitment to developing the next generation of elite golfers. Bill Macatee, one of sports’ preeminent broadcasters, serves as Vice Chairman.

The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas, serves as the tournament’s home course, with the event also rotating among other premier venues across the country.

