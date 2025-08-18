Kerrigan Advisors Represents Blue Grass Motorsport in Sale of Porsche, Audi and JLR Dealerships in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerrigan Advisors, the only exclusive sell-side advisor to auto dealers nationwide, represented Blue Grass Motorsport in the sale of its award-winning Porsche, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, to Germain Motor Company. This transaction marks Kerrigan Advisors’ 302nd dealership sale, including the 119th franchise sold in the South and the 80th top luxury franchise sold nationwide, since 2014, cementing the firm’s position as the leading sell-side advisor in auto retail.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the Vine and Haynes families as their strategic thought partner over the years,” said Erin Kerrigan, Founder and Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “Representing their family legacy in the sale of such a unique and valuable asset was a true honor. Blue Grass Motorsport’s combination of premier luxury brands, market exclusivity and exceptional operational performance made it one of the most sought-after luxury platforms in the Southern US, attracting significant buyer interest and resulting in a highly successful transaction.”

Founded in 1966 by Herb Vine as Blue Grass Mercury, the company began with a single domestic franchise on Shelbyville Road before expanding with the Lincoln franchise in 1973 and, later, adding European luxury brands. Under the leadership of Herb’s sons Andy and Mike Vine and their brother-in-law Jim Haynes, Blue Grass Motorsport evolved into Louisville’s exclusive retailer for Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover and Audi, and the only Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Kentucky. Operating from a state-of-the-art 8.64-acre campus in the heart of Louisville, the group is one of the most desirable luxury platforms in the Southern region. Blue Grass’ operational excellence is underscored by an impressive award-winning history, including 16 Porsche Premier Dealer awards, 9 Audi Magna Society awards, 3 Land Rover Pinnacle Club awards, and 2 Jaguar Pride awards.

“Once our family made the decision that it was time for all of us to retire from the automotive business, Kerrigan Advisors was our first call,” said Andy Vine, Co-Owner of Blue Grass Motorsport. “Kerrigan Advisors has been a valued thought partner for several years and we knew that their tremendous market insights and experience would be key to guiding us through this transition. We truly appreciated their hands-on attention through every step of the process and their leadership as we navigated the complexity of selling multiple brands to a single buyer group.”

Jim Haynes, Co-Owner of Blue Grass Motorsport, added: “Our family is honored to have served the Louisville community for decades, and we are deeply grateful to our employees and customers for their loyalty and support. Kerrigan Advisors’ care and professionalism throughout this transaction was key to its success, and we know that this community, which has been so important to Blue Grass Motorsport and to our family, is in very good hands with the Germain family.”

Echoing that sentiment, Mike Vine, Co-Owner of Blue Grass Motorsport, said: “Kerrigan understood the assignment was to find a buyer who would take care of our customers and continue our tradition of excellence, and they went above and beyond to deliver on that mission.”

The buyer, Germain Motor Company, is family-owned and led by fourth-generation family leaders Zach, Jessica and Austin Germain and their father, Chairman Steve Germain. Founded in 1947 by Warren Germain, a personal accountant to Henry Ford, Germain represents 14 brands and 28 rooftops across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and now Kentucky. The group is known for its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. “My family is very excited to continue our relationship with these exceptional brands in this incredible market. We look forward to working with the amazing Blue Grass associates and taking care of their loyal customers” said Zach Germain, CEO of Germain Motor Company.

Louisville, the largest and most prominent metropolitan area in Kentucky, represents 40% of the state’s population and has grown 7.8% since 2019, nearly three times the national growth rate, driven by a strong economy and a highly competitive cost of living. The metro, considered a top logistics hub, is ranked the #4 Most Beautiful and Affordable Place to Live by Travel & Leisure and #7 Best City in the US to Move To in 2024 by Forbes. Residents surrounding Blue Grass Motorsport are affluent, with household incomes nearly 30% higher than the state average, contributing to Louisville’s position as one of the most attractive and profitable single-point luxury markets in the Southern US region.

Blue Grass represents three of the most coveted luxury automotive brands in the industry. Jaguar Land Rover’s flagship Range Rover line holds the highest customer loyalty rates in the industry and delivered double-digit sales growth in 2024. Porsche, with only 198 US franchises, has been named the world’s most valuable luxury brand by BrandFinance for six consecutive years and also boasts one of the highest customer loyalty rates in the industry.

“The combination of a prime Louisville location, three of the most prestigious luxury franchises in the industry, and decades of family ownership, created a compelling opportunity for buyers,” said Ryan Kerrigan, Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “Demand for high-quality luxury assets in the Southern US remains exceptionally strong, supported by favorable growth dynamics, business-friendly operating environments, and some of the most attractive market fundamentals in the US.”

Stephen Dietrich of Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Blue Grass Motorsport. Philip R. Nichols of Shayne Nichols, LLC served as legal counsel to Germain.

About Kerrigan Advisors

Kerrigan Advisors is the leading sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has led the industry with the sale of more than 300 dealerships generating more than $9.5 billion in client proceeds, including two of the largest transactions in auto retail history – the sale of Jim Koons Automotive Companies to Asbury Automotive Group and Leith Automotive to Holman. The firm advises the industry’s leading dealership groups, enhancing value through the lifecycle of growing, operating and, when the time is right, selling their businesses. Led by a team of veteran industry experts with backgrounds in investment banking, private equity, accounting, finance and real estate, Kerrigan Advisors is the only firm in auto retail exclusively dedicated to sell-side advisory, providing its clients the assurance of a conflict-free approach.

Kerrigan Advisors monitors conditions in the buy/sell market and publishes an in-depth analysis each quarter in The Blue Sky Report®, the industry authority on dealership buy/sell market trends and valuations and includes Kerrigan Advisors’ signature blue sky charts, multiples and analysis for each franchise in the luxury and non-luxury segments. To download a preview of the report, click here. The firm also releases The Kerrigan Index™ comprised of the seven publicly traded auto retail companies with operations focused on the US market. The Kerrigan Auto Retail Index is designed to track dealership valuation trends, while also providing key insights into factors influencing auto retail. To access The Kerrigan Index™, click here. To read the 2024 Kerrigan Dealer Survey, click here. To read the 2025 Kerrigan OEM Survey, click here. Kerrigan Advisors also is the co-author of NADA’s Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership.