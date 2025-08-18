Gather AI Announces First Dealer Network Partnership with Burwell Material Handling

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Gather AI, a leading AI-powered intralogistics company, announces its first dealer network partnership with Burwell Material Handling, which will distribute both Gather AI’s drone-based and Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Vision camera solutions with availability to their customers across 20 locations throughout the U.S.

“We’re always looking for solutions to help our customers better manage their warehouses and optimize order fulfillment,” said Jeff Buyck, Burwell Material Handling Chief Technology Officer. “We chose to work with Gather AI, because together we can help our clients improve inventory accuracy, track damaged or expired inventory, and ultimately better serve their customers.”

With its AI-enabled machine vision developed at Carnegie Mellon University, Gather AI differentiates itself from competitors by pairing with MHE to scan much more than barcodes: lot codes, text, expiration dates, case counts, damages, occupancy, and more.

Gather AI software integrates with any setup, no infrastructure changes necessary. It’s also adaptable across environments – no GPS or Wi-Fi needed – in cold storage (-20°F), dark warehouses, and very narrow aisles – without racking or retrofits. Customers have seen 70% improved inventory accuracy, 75% reduction in cycle counting hours, 90% pallet emergencies reduced, and 5X operations productivity.

“Gather AI is committed to helping warehouses optimize their operations,” said Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., Gather AI CEO & Co-Founder. “This partnership will help Burwell Material Handling expand their offerings to meet the needs of their customers and overall allow more companies access to our solution.”

Other MHE dealers interested in partnering with Gather AI should visit www.gather.ai/contact. To inquire about adding Gather AI’s solutions to your material handling operations, visit burwellmh.com.

About Gather AI

Founded in 2017 and based in Pittsburgh, Gather AI is the co-pilot for intralogistics teams. Their solution collects visual data from drones, forklifts, and connected machines; integrates it with warehouse management systems (WMS) and cloud platforms; and uses AI to identify issues and suggest next steps. The platform turns real-world warehouse activity into insight that helps teams meet deadlines, optimize plans, and stay in sync. Designed for flexibility and fast deployment, Gather AI supports smarter decision-making without disrupting operations. The Gather AI solution is currently deployed in warehouses across third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food & beverage, and life sciences at companies including GEODIS, Langham Logistics, NFI Industries, Barrett Distribution, and more. Learn more at www.gather.ai, on YouTube, or on LinkedIn.

About Burwell Material Handling

Burwell Material Handling delivers smarter, safer solutions across the entire material handling lifecycle. With nearly 80 years of experience, the company serves customers through 20 branches, offering equipment, rentals, parts & service, custom engineered systems, and connected fleet technologies. Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Burwell Material Handling is built to help customers operate efficiently and grow with confidence.

Learn more at www.burwellmh.com.