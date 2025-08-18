-

Gather AI Announces First Dealer Network Partnership with Burwell Material Handling

Gather AI Capabilities

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Gather AI, a leading AI-powered intralogistics company, announces its first dealer network partnership with Burwell Material Handling, which will distribute both Gather AI’s drone-based and Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Vision camera solutions with availability to their customers across 20 locations throughout the U.S.

“We chose to work with Gather AI, because together we can help our clients improve inventory accuracy, track damaged or expired inventory, and ultimately better serve their customers,” said Jeff Buyck, Burwell Material Handling Chief Technology Officer.

Share

“We’re always looking for solutions to help our customers better manage their warehouses and optimize order fulfillment,” said Jeff Buyck, Burwell Material Handling Chief Technology Officer. “We chose to work with Gather AI, because together we can help our clients improve inventory accuracy, track damaged or expired inventory, and ultimately better serve their customers.”

With its AI-enabled machine vision developed at Carnegie Mellon University, Gather AI differentiates itself from competitors by pairing with MHE to scan much more than barcodes: lot codes, text, expiration dates, case counts, damages, occupancy, and more.

Gather AI software integrates with any setup, no infrastructure changes necessary. It’s also adaptable across environments – no GPS or Wi-Fi needed – in cold storage (-20°F), dark warehouses, and very narrow aisles – without racking or retrofits. Customers have seen 70% improved inventory accuracy, 75% reduction in cycle counting hours, 90% pallet emergencies reduced, and 5X operations productivity.

“Gather AI is committed to helping warehouses optimize their operations,” said Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., Gather AI CEO & Co-Founder. “This partnership will help Burwell Material Handling expand their offerings to meet the needs of their customers and overall allow more companies access to our solution.”

Other MHE dealers interested in partnering with Gather AI should visit www.gather.ai/contact. To inquire about adding Gather AI’s solutions to your material handling operations, visit burwellmh.com.

About Gather AI

Founded in 2017 and based in Pittsburgh, Gather AI is the co-pilot for intralogistics teams. Their solution collects visual data from drones, forklifts, and connected machines; integrates it with warehouse management systems (WMS) and cloud platforms; and uses AI to identify issues and suggest next steps. The platform turns real-world warehouse activity into insight that helps teams meet deadlines, optimize plans, and stay in sync. Designed for flexibility and fast deployment, Gather AI supports smarter decision-making without disrupting operations. The Gather AI solution is currently deployed in warehouses across third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food & beverage, and life sciences at companies including GEODIS, Langham Logistics, NFI Industries, Barrett Distribution, and more. Learn more at www.gather.ai, on YouTube, or on LinkedIn.

About Burwell Material Handling

Burwell Material Handling delivers smarter, safer solutions across the entire material handling lifecycle. With nearly 80 years of experience, the company serves customers through 20 branches, offering equipment, rentals, parts & service, custom engineered systems, and connected fleet technologies. Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Burwell Material Handling is built to help customers operate efficiently and grow with confidence.

Learn more at www.burwellmh.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:
Amanda Bell
XRC Ventures Director of PR
Amanda@xrcventures.com

Aron Sweeney
Burwell Material Handling VP of Marketing
sweeneya@burwellmh.com

Industry:
Gather AI LogoGather AI Logo

Gather AI

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contacts:
Amanda Bell
XRC Ventures Director of PR
Amanda@xrcventures.com

Aron Sweeney
Burwell Material Handling VP of Marketing
sweeneya@burwellmh.com

Social Media Profiles
Gather AI on LinkedIn
Gather AI on YouTube
More News From Gather AI

Gather AI Launches MHE Vision: AI-Powered Cameras on Material Handling Equipment to Increase Warehouse Throughput

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gather AI, a leader in AI-powered warehouse digitization, today announced the launch of Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Vision, an AI-driven MHE camera system designed to revolutionize real-time material handling visibility and warehouse efficiency. MHE Vision integrates with Material Handling Equipment, such as forklifts, auto pickers, pallet trucks, etc. It automatically tracks every pallet movement - including loading, unloading, putaway, and replenishment - di...

Gather AI Leverages New ModalAI® Starling 2 Logis Drones for Greater Warehouse and Inventory Data Capabilities

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today inventory intelligence solution Gather AI announces it will augment its DJI drones with new US-made Starling 2 Logis drones powered by ModalAI's VOXL 2 autopilot for customer warehouse inventory data gathering. This addition, available in Q2 2025, will help warehouse operation and innovation teams maximize the Gather AI software solution for even more efficient counts and application flexibility. Gather AI computer vision technology enables drones to fly auton...

Gather AI Launches Partner Program for Supply Chain Consultants, WMS Providers, and Systems Integrators

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today inventory intelligence solution Gather AI launches its Partner Program, which helps vetted supply chain optimization experts increase revenue and customer satisfaction by offering AI-powered, performance-driven inventory monitoring. Gather AI’s solution, powered by autonomous drones and advanced computer vision, boosts customers’ ROI by 3-5x, driven by up to 70% reduction in inventory errors. This program launches at a time when supply chain AI is only slated...
Back to Newsroom