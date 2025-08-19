LitePoint Collaborates with Advantech to Develop Next-Gen Industrial Wireless Connectivity Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions today announced a collaboration with Advantech, a premier provider of AIoT edge computing platforms and solutions, to jointly develop next-generation industrial-grade Wi-Fi 7 modules. Leveraging LitePoint’s advanced IQxel-MX test platform, the partnership enables Advantech to achieve efficient validation and automated testing, ensuring modules deliver robust wireless connectivity performance. This accelerates deployment across edge AI, autonomous robotics, smart manufacturing, and AIoT applications.

As AIoT and digital industries continue to evolve, stable and high-speed wireless connectivity has become a critical infrastructure requirement. The latest Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) standard offers faster data rates, lower latency, and more efficient spectrum utilization, making it a viable alternative to wired connections. By partnering with LitePoint, Advantech introduces high-precision, fully automated RF testing and validation processes to guarantee Wi-Fi 7 module performance under harsh industrial conditions, meeting stringent demands for real-time, high-speed applications.

Adam Smith, Vice President of Marketing at LitePoint, stated, “LitePoint is committed to delivering scalable, fully automated wireless test solutions. We are proud to collaborate with Advantech to ensure their Wi-Fi 7 modules maintain consistent, precise performance from lab to mass production, driving industrial wireless connectivity to new heights.”

Jerry Chiang, Director of Advantech’s Embedded IoT Group, commented, “Reliable wireless communication is indispensable for future-ready smart manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure. As industries rapidly digitize, Wi-Fi is no longer optional—it’s essential. We are excited to partner with LitePoint to drive wireless innovation and meet the connectivity demands of next-gen industrial applications.”

LitePoint will host an Advanced Test Technology Seminar in September 2025, co-showcasing collaboration results with Advantech and Qualcomm. The event will feature live Wi-Fi 7 demonstrations, technical presentations, and insights into industrial validation trends. Industry partners, system integrators, and module developers are invited to explore the future of industrial wireless technology. Register now (https://www.digitimes.com.tw/seminar/LitePoint_20250924/) to experience Wi-Fi 7’s potential in industrial applications firsthand!

Technical Specifications

Advantech Wi-Fi 7 Module

Designed for demanding edge AI, smart manufacturing, and autonomous robotics environments, Advantech’s Wi-Fi 7 module delivers 5.8 Gbps ultra-fast speeds and 1ms ultra-low latency, rivaling 5G NR performance. With industrial-grade durability (-40°C to 85°C), MLO stability technology, and multi-form-factor compatibility across operating systems, it reduces time-to-market and has secured global certifications (FCC, CE). Expansion to additional regions is planned for late 2025.

LitePoint IQxel-MX Wireless Test Platform

LitePoint’s high-performance IQxel-MX platform provides end-to-end RF validation and calibration for Advantech’s Wi-Fi 7 modules, covering critical metrics like transmit power, packet error rate, and spectral mask compliance. Its fully automated, repeatable testing ensures consistent module quality while boosting mass-production efficiency and scalability.

About LitePoint:

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world’s leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to help provide complete solutions for a wide array of applications across a diverse range of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet with automation and embedded computing products and solutions that empower the development of smarter working and living. With Advantech, there is no limit to the applications and innovations our products make possible. (Corporate website: www.advantech.com).