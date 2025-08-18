USAA, NFL Extend Long-Standing Partnership

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USAA and the NFL today announced a significant long-term partnership extension, further solidifying their commitment to recognizing and honoring the military community. Building on 14 NFL seasons of partnership, USAA, an Official Salute to Service Partner of the NFL, is reaffirming its care and enduring dedication to providing once-in-a-lifetime NFL experiences to our military, veterans and their families.

“USAA is proud to stand alongside the military community, and our Salute to Service partnership with the NFL is one way we honor those who serve,” said Juan C. Andrade, president and CEO of USAA. “These experiences go beyond recognition − they create moments of pride and connection for our nation’s service members. Through our partnership, we are giving the military community around the world a visible show of respect from a grateful nation, ensuring they feel supported and appreciated.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with USAA, a storied and long-standing partner of the NFL and our Salute to Service military engagement initiative,” said Senior Vice President Global Sponsorship at the NFL Tracie Rodburg. “Football is a unifier, and as we continue to expand worldwide, USAA is the perfect partner to honor our military globally and to elevate our key cause initiatives season after season.”

Key elements of USAA’s partnership with the NFL will continue, and there will also be several new elements kicking off in the 2026 season.

USAA will continue being the leader in military appreciation all season long, and especially at key NFL events including Super Bowl, Pro Bowl Games, NFL Draft and NFL Kickoff.

USAA will remain the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, contributing $25,000 in the name of the award recipient to the military aid societies representing all U.S. military branches, which is matched by the NFL Foundation to the recipient's military charity of choice. Beginning in 2026, USAA will donate an additional $10,000 on behalf of each award finalist.

USAA will continue to connect with the military community stationed overseas. After USAA previously hosted NFL combine style events at U.S. military installations in Germany and England and Super Bowl watch parties at various international installations, USAA and the NFL will now collaborate on further enhancing an annual overseas event during the NFL International Series.

USAA will be the presenting sponsor of a one-hour show focusing on Salute to Service programs undertaken by the league, teams and USAA. The show will showcase how USAA, the NFL and all 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with the military community. The show is scheduled to premiere in 2026.

“We are deeply grateful for USAA’s commitment to recognizing the efforts made by members of the NFL family to honor the military community through the Salute to Service Award and other military engagements,” said Anna Isaacson NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “It’s important our partners align with the values of the NFL, and we look forward to the continued impact we can make together.”

To celebrate this season, USAA invites fans to enter for a chance to a win a trip to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area. For official rules and to enter, fans can visit USAA.com/NFL.

160over90 worked alongside USAA in negotiations and has been USAA’s NFL partnership agency since 2011.

For more information, please visit USAA.com/NFL and NFL.com/salute.

About the National Football League

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

About Salute to Service

Salute to Service represents the NFL's unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnerships with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). Since 2011, more than $73 million has been raised for the NFL’s Salute to Service partners.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.