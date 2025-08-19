Vanara Capital Announces Firm Launch and Strategic Partnership with TPG

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanara Capital (“Vanara”), an investment management firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions for growth-stage technology companies, today announced its launch and the formation of a strategic partnership with TPG NEXT, TPG’s strategy focused on seeding and scaling the next generation of investment firms. As part of the partnership, TPG NEXT will serve as a significant anchor investor in Vanara’s inaugural fund, joining a roster of notable investors and industry executives including Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Acrisure, a leading global financial services and technology platform.

Founded in San Francisco by Neil Kamath and Hayden Lekacz, Vanara provides innovative capital solutions tailored to the needs of exceptional growth-stage technology businesses. The firm partners with founders and management teams to design equity financing solutions that support business expansion and help navigate key inflection points in a company’s growth journey. Kamath and Lekacz have a longstanding relationship, most recently at TPG, where they were members of the firm’s technology investing franchise, and before that, at Spectrum Equity.

“Today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape demands flexible capital solutions as innovative as the companies they support,” said Kamath, Co-Managing Partner of Vanara. “We built Vanara to address the complex needs of growth-stage businesses and to help catalyze the next wave of technological disruption. We’re thrilled to launch the firm and are grateful for the strong support of partners like TPG. We look forward to working with companies across the tech ecosystem to help them grow and scale.”

“The traditional equity markets no longer meet the needs of dynamic and fast-growing companies, and we’re hoping to change that,” added Lekacz, Co-Managing Partner of Vanara. “We know firsthand the power of TPG’s global platform, tech investing expertise, and deep market reach, and are proud to launch with their support as we build our firm and execute our strategy. Together with TPG, we are excited about supporting the next generation of category-defining entrepreneurs.”

“As the alternatives landscape evolves, there continues to be a clear and growing need for creative capital,” said Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, COO of TPG. “Vanara is bringing a solutions-first mindset to the market, an orientation that TPG shares and has been core to our business since its inception. We are pleased to back Neil and Hayden as they launch Vanara and look forward to working together to grow and scale their firm.”

Launched through an anchor commitment from CalPERS, TPG NEXT provides strategic minority capital and custom operational support to help emerging managers establish and grow their firms. Through its partnership with TPG NEXT, Vanara will gain access to TPG’s global network, capabilities, and full commercial ecosystem to support the firm’s launch and expansion efforts, including areas such as capital raising, investment sourcing and execution, and talent sourcing.

