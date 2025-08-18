Avia and Nevada SPCA Team Up to Help Sheltered Animals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avia, an award-winning mobile gaming developer, has partnered with the renowned no-kill shelter Nevada SPCA to give back to shelter animals in its “Play for Paws” charity campaign.

Kicking off today, Avia encourages animal lovers to participate in multiple activities in August to early September centered on helping animals and celebrating the company's 9th Anniversary, with a percentage of proceeds given to Nevada SPCA’s shelter.

Check out the new trailer here: https://youtu.be/rsbGvVT-Ik0

“Along with creating fun, skill-based mobile games for players all over the world, Avia is incredibly passionate about the furry companions that make our days brighter,” stated Vickie Yanjuan Chen, CEO and Founder, Avia. “We created Play for Paws to spread this joy to players and give them the opportunity to raise money for an important cause by simply playing games.”

Starting on August 24, Avia’s award-winning mobile games Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour will debut in-game events where players can complete missions to earn “Dry Food” items, which can be used to feed animals featured in the event. For every feeding action, Avia will donate funds to Nevada SPCA, rewarding animal lovers for their in-game successes. All animals featured in both titles are real rescue animals currently sheltered by SPCA, and players can view details of animals they’ve fed and share them on social media to raise awareness for the animal rescue and those available to adopt.

Solitaire Clash envelops players in the world of solitaire to strategically play their cards to earn real money or exciting in-game items. With diverse multiplayer tournaments, mini-games such as Scratchers and Dice Cruise, events and more, Solitaire Clash takes players on a memorable skill-based solitaire experience.

“Through Avia’s Play for Paws campaign, we are raising funds and awareness for our shelter pets,” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director, Nevada SCPA. “Avia has been amazing to work with and their love for animals has shone through every step of the process. We look forward to the impact that gamers’ donations and social media posts will have on our animals as they find their forever homes.”

On September 1st, in celebration of Avia’s 9th Anniversary, players can tune in to the Play for Paws Charity Bake-off event, where pet influencers TheGoodHype will face off in a pet-themed baking showdown. The event will be livestreamed on Solitaire Clash and TheGoodHype's YouTube and Facebook channels.

With more than 25M total downloads and 200M monthly tournaments, Solitaire Clash has remained at the top of its genre on iOS and Google Play. Players can download the game here for free and start donating to pets in need today.

