Fubo and DAZN Bring Unmatched Live Sports Lineup to Canadian Fans

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform, announced today a multi-year partnership in Canada, expanding on their recent U.S. distribution agreement. As part of the Canadian deal, DAZN will carry Fubo Sports Network, Fubo’s owned and operated linear TV network, and Fubo will carry DAZN’s premium live sports, including exclusive sports rights, across their respective platforms.

Through this partnership, DAZN customers in Canada will now be able to purchase Fubo Sports Network as a bundle with their DAZN subscription, gaining access to an unmatched lineup of premium sports content — including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, boxing, English Premier League, Serie A, and more — all in one destination. New plans will be available soon.

Fubo subscribers across Canada will be able to purchase DAZN, including NFL, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, top boxing events and more, as both a standalone product or bundled with Fubo’s robust subscription plans, which currently feature every single Premier League and Serie A match, including exclusive Premier League matches in 4K, exclusive unmatched coverage of the action on and off the pitch on Premier League TV, and thousands of additional live matches from the top competitions from around the world. In addition to soccer, Fubo’s subscription plans in Canada include world-class sports from MLB, the NBA, the NHL, cricket’s IPL and more across over 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks.

Also as part of the agreement, DAZN Ringside, DAZN’s 24/7 boxing channel, will be available across Fubo’s Canadian subscription plans at no additional cost.

DAZN Canada is the exclusive home of NFL Game Pass (including RedZone), LIV Golf, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, Bundesliga, WTA, and world-class boxing. Meanwhile, in Canada, Fubo Sports Network is the exclusive home of the world’s most elite soccer, including England’s Premier League, Italian Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana matches. Together, the partnership delivers one of the most comprehensive sports offerings available to Canadian fans.

Deidra Dionne, VP, DAZN Canada, said: "DAZN’s partnership with Fubo marks a major step in delivering greater accessibility to premium sports and value to Canadian sports fans. By combining content from two powerhouse platforms, we’re creating a more seamless viewing experience and offering one of the most comprehensive sports lineups available—whether you're following the NFL, UEFA Champions League, or Premier League, it is now all in one place.”

Ben Grad, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Operations, Fubo, said: “Our collaboration with DAZN in Canada is a game changer for Canadian sports fans. Fubo’s soccer-mad customers will be able to watch even more world-class soccer, including exclusive DAZN properties like UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga through one cohesive experience. Beyond soccer, together we will offer the best in global sports where fans can access NFL alongside NBA, MLB, NHL, and more on Fubo.”

DAZN is available on all connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles globally.

Subscribers can stream Fubo programming in Canada anywhere and at any time, from their mobile device, connected TV or web browser. The Fubo app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, GoogleTV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox One.

About DAZN

As a world-leading sports entertainment platform, DAZN streams over 90,000 live events annually and is available in more than 200 markets worldwide.

DAZN is the home of NFL internationally, European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Bundesliga, Serie A, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more.

DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN.

DAZN is a global, privately-owned company, founded in 2016, with more than 3,000 employees. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.

About Fubo Canada

Fubo is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform operating in Canada, the U.S., France and Spain. In Canada, Fubo has become the premier soccer streaming platform with local and international top-tier soccer content along with a growing offering of linear sports and entertainment channels. Subscribers can access more than 11,000 live sporting events per year and over 25,000 TV episodes and movies as VOD every month. Cord cutters can stream Fubo on mobile and connected TV devices, or on the web, at the fraction of the cost of a cable TV subscription.

