Keepit and Leading B2B Platform Company Ingram Micro Announce Strategic Go-to-Market Relationship in Canada

New Canadian alliance broadens the IT channel’s access to Keepit’s innovative SaaS data protection services

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keepit, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud backup and recovery platforms, today announced that it has teamed with Ingram Micro, a leading business-to-business platform company for the global technology ecosystem, to strengthen its position in the Canadian market as a premium global provider of SaaS data protection solutions and services.

The new go-to-market relationship is designed to bolster Keepit’s channel growth strategy in Canada. Value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service partners (MSSPs) can benefit from Keepit’s vendor-independent cloud solution for data backup and recovery through the Ingram Micro Xvantage™ digital experience platform.

Keepit operates its own data centers in Canada, completely independent of global hyperscalers. This gives Canadian businesses full data sovereignty and a storage solution that’s always compliant with Canadian laws and regulations—whether they operate solely in Canada or across borders. Keepit is also the only backup and recovery provider in the region that guarantees customer data stays in place, with no middleware transmissions outside the region.

Ingram Micro, which has the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, will assist in marketing, selling, and supporting the Keepit portfolio while enhancing flexibility in purchasing and financing solutions that incorporate Keepit’s SaaS data protection services.

“As Canadian organizations increasingly seek secure and scalable SaaS data protection, our new alliance with Keepit brings a robust, cloud-native solution to Ingram Micro’s Network and Security portfolio,” said Alistair Edmondson, Director Advanced Solutions at Ingram Micro Canada. “This collaboration empowers our Canadian channel partners to better safeguard their customers’ critical business applications, enhance cyber resilience, and ensure long-term data protection readiness across the country.”

The surge in SaaS application usage, coupled with the exponential increase in data creation, has ushered in an era where businesses are constantly at the mercy of cyberthreats and evolving data compliance regulations. The relationship with Ingram Micro highlights Keepit’s commitment to providing the fastest, most secure, and most efficient service to its expanding Canadian customer base, while also demonstrating the significant growth of its global network.

"The need for secure, scalable SaaS data protection is more critical than ever. Our relationship with Ingram Micro will help expand our Canadian footprint, elevate Keepit’s partner engagement commitment, and help take our channel business to the next level,” said Fahad Qureshi, Vice President of Sales for America and ANZ at Keepit. “As the importance of data security continues to rise, this agreement will provide channel partners with a new and effective way to procure our technology and better support their business growth."

Keepit Partner Network continues to empower channel partners

The Keepit Partner Network, launched in January 2024, underscores Keepit’s commitment to empowering resellers, MSPs, and distributors through its “partner only” strategy. The Keepit Partner Network is live in North America and EMEA and was included in the 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide.

To become a Keepit partner, reach out to the partner team at partner@keepit.com or go to www.keepit.com/partners/

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 18,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on Linkedin.

Contacts

Keepit Media Contact:
Kari Walker
kari@redironpr.com

