Atropos Health Enters into Strategic Collaboration to Reduce Time to Rare Disease Diagnosis with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithm

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, a leader in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence (RWE) and insights, today announced a collaboration with Novartis. Through this strategic collaboration, Atropos Health will build, train and evaluate multiple models to help streamline identification of people with a rare disease who have not yet been diagnosed, ultimately reducing time from symptom reporting to testing, diagnosis and treatment.

The collaboration will specifically focus on paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare, serious blood disorder. Adults with PNH often experience lengthy diagnostic delays—many wait over a year, and some more than five—because the disease is rare and presents varied symptoms affecting multiple organs.1,2 As a part of this collaboration, Atropos Health has developed an initial AI model for finding potential patients with PNH who have not yet been diagnosed, aimed to save critical time for both patients and providers by helping health systems accelerate appropriate diagnosis. The AI model is now available for integration into health systems.

“Building AI models tested and trained on high-quality real-world data is truly the next frontier in precision medicine,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-founder at Atropos Health. “The accuracy of the models reduces the guesswork and patients who are able to get testing sooner provides a potentially life-changing experience. For providers and health systems, faster time to diagnosis and treatment equate to higher patient satisfaction.”

The goal of the strategic collaboration is to build and publish patient-finding models aimed at reducing time from initial symptoms to testing, diagnosis and treatment. The models created by Atropos Health in connection with this collaboration will be implemented across health system members of the Atropos Evidence Network and be seamlessly integrated at the point of care to improve the provider and patient experience. Through this collaboration, Atropos Health will build models trained on real-world data (RWD) from the Atropos Evidence™ Network, which includes GENEVA OS®.

“At Novartis, we are committed to delivering meaningful impact for patients. Accelerating diagnosis and treatment through AI and machine learning has the power to significantly improve patient outcomes by enabling faster access to appropriate care,” said Rodney Gillespie, Head of Oncology, Novartis US. “Our collaboration with Atropos Health to develop an AI model for identifying PNH embodies this commitment as it advances precision health, potentially enabling earlier diagnosis and timely care, reducing delays that can greatly affect patients' lives.”

About paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)

PNH is a rare, chronic and serious complement-mediated blood disorder3. People with PNH have an acquired mutation in some of their hematopoietic stem cells (which are located in the bone marrow and can grow and develop into red blood cells [RBCs], white blood cells and platelets) that causes them to produce RBCs that are susceptible to premature destruction by the complement system.4 It is estimated that approximately 10-20 people per million worldwide live with PNH. Although PNH can develop at any age, it is often diagnosed in people between 30-40 years old.5,6

Today’s announcement follows Atropos Health’s AI model training capabilities released earlier this year. Atropos Evidence Network membership benefits include the ability to leverage the network to deliver AI models to clinicians. Atropos Health is collaborating with Arcadia to help leading healthcare organizations deliver the latest care protocols and advanced precision medicine at scale. The partnership enables healthcare providers to accelerate clinical decision-making with actionable, AI-powered insights at the point of care using the combination of real-world evidence (RWE) and longitudinal patient records to improve outcomes and drive high-value, low-cost care. Healthcare organizations are also engaged with Atropos Health on leveraging AI for precision medicine, and building MOTOR, CLMBR and Foundation models on the Atropos Evidence Network.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on X (Twitter) @AtroposHealth.