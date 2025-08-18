-

Texas Windstorm Deploys Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Texas Windstorm Insurance Association successfully deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform to power and simplify core and IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its customers. A Guidewire customer since 2008, the company migrated InsuranceSuite from an on-premises environment to Guidewire Cloud Platform.

Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney said, “We congratulate Texas Windstorm on achieving this significant milestone in its cloud transformation journey.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurance brands in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Albert Lin
Public Relations Manager
Guidewire Software, Inc.
+1.415.205.4214
allin@guidewire.com

