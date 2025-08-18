Texas Windstorm Deploys Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Texas Windstorm Insurance Association successfully deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform to power and simplify core and IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its customers. A Guidewire customer since 2008, the company migrated InsuranceSuite from an on-premises environment to Guidewire Cloud Platform.

Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney said, “We congratulate Texas Windstorm on achieving this significant milestone in its cloud transformation journey.”

