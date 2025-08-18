Chef Rick Bayless Brings His Signature Michelin-Starred Mexican Flavors To Your Door with CookUnity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CookUnity, the first-of-its-kind 100% chef-led meal delivery platform, is proud to announce a new partnership with Rick Bayless, one of America’s most celebrated culinary icons.

With a Michelin star, seven James Beard Awards, an Emmy nomination, and the title of Top Chef Masters champion, Bayless has inspired millions of discerning diners through his restaurants, cookbooks, and television shows.

Now, through his exclusive partnership with CookUnity, consumers will have direct access to Chef Bayless’ inventive Mexican flavors. This marks an exciting opportunity for foodies throughout Chicago and the surrounding areas to experience the culinary artistry of a world-renowned chef at an accessible price point and unbeatable convenience without sacrificing authenticity. “What I value most about cooking is the craftsmanship—and CookUnity is a platform that truly upholds that,” said Bayless. “It enables me to create handcrafted Mexican dishes of the highest standard and deliver them directly to people’s homes, without ever compromising on quality.”

Bayless’ debut CookUnity menu is a culinary journey through Mexico’s vibrant regions, honed over decades of exploration and cooking. Dishes include:

Shrimp in Mole Verde: a velvety green mole layered with herbs, spices, & roasted pumpkin seeds

Steak & Poblano Rajas Quesadillas: smoky poblano peppers and tender steak

Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas: rich, deep red chile sauce over chicken & fresh garnishes

"Rick embodies everything we stand for: culinary excellence, cultural authenticity, and the joy of connecting over unforgettable meals," said Mateo Marietti, Founder and CEO of CookUnity. "We’re honored to have him join our growing community of visionary chefs."

While this partnership is exclusive to the Chicago area, Bayless’s arrival is another strong signal of CookUnity’s rapid momentum and increasing presence among the culinary elite.

The groundbreaking chef-led platform has consistently maintained a steady 90% YOY growth rate, recently surpassed $600M in ARR, and secured a partnership with the James Beard Foundation as the Exclusive Chef-Crafted Meal Partner.

Bayless joins a roster of 180 celebrated chefs on CookUnity, each bringing their unique recipes to customers across North America.

“With CookUnity, I can invite more people to experience the flavors and traditions that have inspired me for a lifetime,” said Bayless. “It’s like opening the doors of my kitchen to the whole city.”

About CookUnity

CookUnity is a premium, chef-made meal delivery platform that connects top chefs with discerning consumers seeking restaurant-quality meals delivered to their doorstep. With a mission to redefine convenience without compromising on taste or quality, CookUnity offers a diverse menu curated by culinary professionals, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Through innovative partnerships and a commitment to culinary excellence, CookUnity aims to reimagine the home dining experience, making chef-prepared meals accessible to food enthusiasts throughout North America. With thousands of recipes developed by top chefs, CookUnity offers the greatest range of cuisines for food enthusiasts. Learn more at CookUnity.com.

About Rick Bayless

Rick Bayless is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author celebrated for his deep expertise in Mexican cuisine. Best known for his acclaimed restaurants in the heart of Chicago, including Topolobampo, Frontera Grill, Xoco, Bar Sótano, Tortazo, and Tortas Frontera, Bayless has earned multiple James Beard Awards and a Michelin star. Through his cookbooks, television shows, and innovative restaurant concepts, he brings authentic flavors and cultural storytelling to audiences across the globe, inspiring a deeper appreciation for Mexico’s culinary traditions.