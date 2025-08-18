DanceOne Names Custom Ink as Licensing Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DanceOne, the leading producer of educational and competitive dance events and the largest family of dance brands in the world, today announced a licensing partnership with Custom Ink, a leader in custom apparel and promotional products. Through the partnership, DanceOne will begin rolling out exclusive access to Custom Ink’s customizable branded product solutions to its network of independent dance studios throughout the United States.

Studios in partnership with the DanceOne Loyalty program will be able to be a part of Custom Ink’s merchandise program in their first year of involvement. The offering includes development of their respective online stores, and promotional and creative support that fulfills the brand and dancer needs of the studios.

“Every dancer and studio within DanceOne strive for excellence, and we’re committed to helping them reach it at scale,” said Ryan Massimo, Chief Revenue Officer of Custom Ink. “DanceOne is a true leader in a sport that transcends all demographics. We’re proud to partner with them and to bring our best-in-class branded merchandise to their network of dancers. Together, we’re empowering the dance community with customized products to help bring their movements to the next level.”

“At DanceOne, we’re always focused on enhancing the experience for our dancers and studio partners, and this partnership with a mainstream leader in custom branded merchandise enables us to provide more value for our community,” said Dan Galpern, CEO of DanceOne. “The rollout of our Loyalty program is designed to reward the dedication of our dance studio partners. We’re excited to welcome Custom Ink as the first of many strategic partnerships that will add even more value for our loyal studio owners, marking the beginning of many initiatives aimed at supporting our community’s continued success.”

DanceOne has entered into this strategic partnership with Custom Ink Press to develop and distribute custom-branded merchandise that reflects the unique identity and culture of the DanceOne community. Innovative Partnerships Group served as DanceOne’s exclusive representation, leading collaboration and negotiations for the agreement.

“This collaboration brings together the creativity of dance and the power of personal expression through custom design,” said Zoë Stanley of Innovative Partnerships Group. “It's a celebration of individuality, and we're excited to see DanceOne athletes wear their identity with pride.”

In addition to the exclusive licensing partnership, Custom Ink has become an official sponsor of DanceOne’s The Dance Awards (Las Vegas & Orlando) and Dance Teacher Summit, two premier dance events held each year to celebrate excellence and recognize and develop top-industry talent. In addition, Custom Ink is also the title sponsor of the 2025 A.C.E. Awards, which will be known as the Custom Ink A.C.E. Awards.

Studios interested in more information about the partnership can contact Ali Morris at Allison.Morris@CustomInk.com.

About DanceOne

DanceOne is the premier producer of educational and competitive dance events and the largest family of dance brands in the world. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Los Angeles, DanceOne brings together leaders in the dance community around their shared mission of fostering the integrity and education of dance. Its collection of over 500 yearly elite dance conventions and events provides the highest level of talent to teach and mentor while leading the industry in innovations that shape the future of dance instruction. With over 60 years of combined experience serving over 10,000 dance studios yearly, DanceOne’s highest priority is the commitment to ensure a safe environment for kids to learn and celebrate movement by providing the highest possible safeguarding standards in the industry. For more information, visit dance.one.

About Custom Ink

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise.

About Innovative Partnerships Group

Innovative Partnerships Group is a global leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business relationships among the most prestigious professional sports teams, entertainment properties and global brands. The company has been recognized on several occasions in recent years by Sports Business Journal and other publications as one of the leading sports sponsorship and naming rights agencies in this industry. Innovative Partnerships Group has its breakthrough Partnership Intelligence™ system that allows both properties and brands to maximize their return on sponsorship partnerships. For more information, visit www.ipg360.com.