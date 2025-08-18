Grammarly Launches Specialized AI Agents and Writing Surface for Students and Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammarly, the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, today announced it will launch eight specialized AI agents that provide targeted assistance for specific writing challenges—from finding credible sources and checking originality to predicting reader reactions and evaluating work against rubrics.

The agents are rolling out in docs, Grammarly’s new AI-native writing surface that brings intelligent assistance directly into the writing process, whether helping students develop their academic work with proper research and structured feedback or assisting professionals in polishing their communications for impact and clarity. These capabilities mark the first phase of a redesigned Grammarly built on agentic AI that will transform the platform to deliver agents wherever users work.

“The launch of our new agents and AI writing surface marks a turning point in how we build products that anticipate user needs,” said Luke Behnke, Grammarly’s VP of Product Management. “We’re moving beyond simple suggestions to intelligent agents that understand context and actively help users achieve their communication goals. This is just the beginning as we develop Grammarly’s new platform that will soon offer agents working seamlessly across all the places students and professionals write and collaborate.”

Context-aware support to replace prompt engineering

Students today must navigate how to use AI thoughtfully in their coursework while ensuring they’re building genuine skills and understanding. They spend hours finding credible sources, formatting citations correctly, and wondering whether their work meets academic standards. Professionals face communication overload, where the pressure to use AI for efficiency often results in losing the authentic voice and credibility they’ve built throughout their careers.

Current AI tools offer one-size-fits-all solutions that don’t address these research and writing needs, requiring users to formulate the right prompts and iterate through multiple attempts to achieve their goals.

Instead, Grammarly’s new agents address these challenges by providing expert assistance that understands context. When activated, they take immediate action, eliminating the guesswork of crafting the right prompts. Users remain in control of their work while receiving intelligent support tailored to their goals.

Zoom in on the agents:

Reader Reactions agent predicts key takeaways, open questions, and potential confusion based on a target reader—whether that’s a professor, manager, or client—and provides feedback to adjust writing based on the reader.

predicts key takeaways, open questions, and potential confusion based on a target reader—whether that’s a professor, manager, or client—and provides feedback to adjust writing based on the reader. AI Grader agent provides substantive feedback aligned to uploaded rubrics, course information, writing topics, and publicly available instructor information to deliver tailored recommendations and estimated grades before submission.

provides substantive feedback aligned to uploaded rubrics, course information, writing topics, and publicly available instructor information to deliver tailored recommendations and estimated grades before submission. Citation Finder agent delivers relevant evidence that supports, disputes, or refutes claims in a piece of writing and automatically generates correctly formatted citations.

delivers relevant evidence that supports, disputes, or refutes claims in a piece of writing and automatically generates correctly formatted citations. Expert Review agent offers subject-matter expertise and personalized, topic-specific feedback to elevate writing that meets rigorous academic or professional standards tailored to the user’s field.

offers subject-matter expertise and personalized, topic-specific feedback to elevate writing that meets rigorous academic or professional standards tailored to the user’s field. Proofreader agent is a personal writing partner, offering in-line suggestions for improved clarity and confidence while providing feedback tailored to the user’s writing style and audience.

is a personal writing partner, offering in-line suggestions for improved clarity and confidence while providing feedback tailored to the user’s writing style and audience. AI Detector agent scans text to provide a score of whether the text was likely AI- or human-generated to support users in delivering their most authentic work.

scans text to provide a score of whether the text was likely AI- or human-generated to support users in delivering their most authentic work. Plagiarism Checker agent scans writing against vast databases, academic papers, websites, and published works to identify unintentional similarities and ensure work is original and proper citations are included.

Paraphraser agent adapts writing to fit an intended tone, audience, and style—whether more academic, professional, or creative—evaluates current tone and style, and allows users to create a custom voice.

The new Grammarly experience will also include:

docs: A dedicated AI writing surface in which users can draft, edit, and perfect their documents.

AI Chat: An integrated assistant that helps with brainstorming, summarizing, and generating suggestions to advance writing projects, available within docs.

Students develop AI literacy and career readiness

Students entering the job market face growing pressure to develop AI skills alongside their academic expertise. In 2025, two-thirds of employers say they plan to hire talent with specific AI skills, but according to a new study from Grammarly, only 18% of students feel “very prepared” to use AI professionally after graduation. Grammarly‘s agents are designed to help students recognize responsible AI use cases, supporting AI literacy while maintaining academic integrity to ensure students develop the real-world skills employers now expect.

“Students today need AI that enhances their capabilities without undermining their learning,” said Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education. “Grammarly’s new agents fill this gap, acting as real partners that guide students to produce better work while ensuring they develop real skills that will serve them throughout their careers. By teaching students how to work effectively with AI now, we’re preparing them for a workplace where AI literacy will be essential.”

Grammarly’s agents provide students with comprehensive, responsible AI support from first draft to final submission. A business student writing a market analysis report might draft their initial findings, then use the Citation Finder agent to identify unsupported claims and check those claims for evidence to indicate whether they’re supported, debated, or contradicted. The agent also finds relevant sources to back up assertions and generates properly formatted citations. The student could then activate the Proofreader agent for suggestions to improve clarity and logical flow, while the AI Grader agent can evaluate the work against the specific course rubric uploaded by the student.

Now students can submit work with confidence, knowing they’ve received expert-level feedback while developing both their writing skills and AI literacy for academic success and professional readiness.

Professionals gain intelligent writing partners

The majority of professionals (64%) see AI as an opportunity for their career to grow rather than as a threat (16%). Sixty-two percent would like to outsource some of their workplace tasks to AI, and Grammarly’s new agents can take on some of this rote work while keeping professionals in charge of their unique voice, work, and creativity.

A marketing director preparing a product launch announcement can use Grammarly to draft an outline, then use Reader Reactions to see how it will resonate with the CEO versus the sales team. The agent predicts specific concerns each audience might have, suggests which points to emphasize for maximum impact, and flags potential misunderstandings before they happen. The director could then turn to the Expert Review agent to ensure their messaging aligns with current marketing best practices and industry trends.

Learn more:

Grammarly’s new agents are rolling out in Grammarly Free and Grammarly Pro. Grammarly will bring these and more agents to Grammarly Enterprise and Grammarly for Education customers later this year. Note: Grammarly’s AI Detector agent and Plagiarism Checker agent will be available only to Grammarly Pro users at launch.

Agents will be available in docs at no additional cost. Agents will gradually roll out across all 500,000+ websites and apps where customers access Grammarly.

Find more information on the agents here. For details about agent availability by plan, visit Grammarly’s plans page.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, helping over 40 million people, 50,000 organizations, and 3,000 educational institutions do their best work. Companies like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom rely on Grammarly to brainstorm, compose, and enhance communication that moves work forward. Grammarly works where you work, integrating seamlessly with over 500,000 applications and websites. Coda, the maker of powerful AI productivity tools, and Superhuman, the AI-native email app, are now a part of Grammarly. Together, they are redefining collaboration and transforming how we get work done. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.