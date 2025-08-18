Armada Acquisition Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Successful Business Combination with Rezolve Ai

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armada Acquisition today marks the one-year anniversary of the successful merger between Armada Acquisition Corp. I and Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV). This transaction took Rezolve public and positioned it for sustained growth as an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. Armada Acquisition Corp. I was formed to identify and form a business combination with focus on a target in the financial services, Software-as-a-Service, or generative artificial intelligence industries.

“From the beginning, our vision was to identify a strong business with the potential to scale, and to provide the expertise and resources needed to accelerate that growth,” said Stephen Herbert, principal of Armada Acquisition. “One year later, it’s clear that the combination of our team’s market knowledge and Rezolve Ai’s execution has delivered meaningful value for shareholders. We are proud of the role our company has played in helping Rezolve Ai’s transition into a thriving public company. This milestone is a testament to the power of thoughtful partnerships between experienced capital providers and visionary operators. I am honored to have served on Rezolve Ai’s board during this transformational time.”

Since closing the business combination on August 15, 2024, the principals of Armada Acquisition have worked closely with Rezolve Ai’s management team, contributing strategic guidance, operational insight, and access to capital markets. These efforts have helped fuel significant progress over the past year, including processing more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value, more than 13.5 million transactions, and reaching more than 16.5 million monthly active users.

“Our listing would not have been possible without Armada Acquisition Corp and the team behind it,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Looking forward, Rezolve Ai is driven to build the infrastructure for AI-powered commerce, and the results from our first year as a public company provide a solid foundation to continue our success.”

About Armada Acquisition

Armada Acquisition forms and organizes special purpose acquisition companies for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although these company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus on a target in the financial services (“FinTech”), Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), or generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) industries which we believe offers the most promising potential for acquisitions due to their strong growth and strategic alignment with our business goals.