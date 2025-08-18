-

Zultys Earns ClassLink Telephony Certification, Expanding Opportunities in Education and SLED Markets

original Zultys is now a ClassLink Certified Partner, setting a new standard for SLED communications.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zultys, an omnichannel provider of Unified Communications with an Integrated Contact Center, has achieved ClassLink certification — unlocking new advantages for Zultys Partners in the competitive state, local, and education (SLED) market. With this certification, Zultys Partners can now offer seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) integration through ClassLink, making it easier for schools and government agencies to incorporate Zultys into their existing systems and streamline access.

By pairing ClassLink integration with Zultys’ true hybrid deployment, 99.9999% uptime, and HIPAA-compliant security, Partners can confidently pursue larger, more complex SLED opportunities. Seamless SSO integration with ZAC (Zultys Advanced Communicator), Web ZAC, and Mobile ZAC simplifies administration and improves the user experience, helping Partners deliver Zultys’ secure, reliable communications where it matters most.

“ClassLink certification isn’t just an integration — it’s a powerful differentiator for Partners,” said John Osgood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zultys. “It sets a new benchmark for telephony integration in the SLED market, giving our Partners a bold advantage to break into new markets and better meet the communication demands of today’s schools and local governments.”

ClassLink is a leading provider of identity and analytics products for the education sector and beyond. It supports over 20 million students and staff across more than 3,000 school systems and continues to expand nationwide, including into state and local government. Through ClassLink, users can securely log in once to access all their digital resources, streamlining workflows and enhancing security.

Learn more about Zultys in the education industry here: https://www.zultys.com/education

About Zultys

Zultys delivers an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable platform designed to streamline communications and increase productivity for businesses of all sizes. Please visit https://www.zultys.com for more information.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 22 million students and staff in over 3,000 school systems. Visit www.classlink.com to learn more.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jenny Matkovich
VP of Marketing and Communications
Zultys
P: 213-316-9966
jenny.matkovich@zultys.com

