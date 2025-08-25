Clipper Distributing and Butterfly Network Announce New Agreement

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clipper Distributing LLC (“Clipper”), a leading distributor partner and service provider in the veterinary health market, and Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced an agreement to commercialize Butterfly’s award-winning point-of-care ultrasound devices.

Butterfly iQ+ Vet, the world’s only handheld, single probe, whole-body, multi-species imaging system, is designed to bring valuable clinical insights to veterinarians at the point-of-care, through innovative ultrasound technology made simple with artificial intelligence-powered guidance and seamless integration into clinical workflows. Butterfly Network offers a unique combination of its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, workflow management software, Butterfly Cloud, and service offerings.

“As we continue to elevate our services and offerings to both veterinary distributors and veterinary hospitals, we are thrilled to partner with Butterfly to increase access to high-quality point-of-care diagnostic imaging for animals in all market sectors,” said Clipper’s Chief Executive Officer, Corey Shigematsu. “Both the second and third generation probes with their integrated technologies will equip veterinarians with ultrasound imaging that will increase diagnosis speed and deliver improved health outcomes for both pets and livestock.”

“With the Butterfly iQ+ Vet, seeing is knowing,” said Butterfly Network’s Vice President of Veterinary, Jenna Mutch. “Butterfly iQ+ Vet gives practitioners the ability to make more informed, better decisions, earlier in care. Coupled with Clipper’s access, training capabilities and broad distribution reach, our partnership will grow awareness of our emerging technologies, ultimately putting real-time, high-quality ultrasound information in the hands of those that can best utilize that information."

Butterfly’s second and third generation veterinary specific products bring sharper imaging, precise procedural guidance tools, and enhanced features that make the solutions more powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use.

Veterinarians can request more information about Butterfly iQ+ Vet at vet.butterflynetwork.com or through Clipper Distributing by reaching out to Butterfly@clipperdist.net

About Clipper Distributing LLC

Clipper Distributing LLC is a trusted distributor of high-quality products in the animal health market, serving partners across the United States with a focus on effective solutions, sustainable reliability, and exceptional customer service. Clipper Distributing has been a leader in the industry for nearly four decades.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is a healthcare company driving a digital revolution in medical imaging with its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology and ultrasound software solutions. In 2018, Butterfly launched the world’s first handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The iQ+ followed in 2020, and the iQ3 in 2024, each with improved processing power and performance by leveraging Moore’s Law. The iQ3 earned Best Medical Technology at the 2024 Prix Galien USA Awards, a prestigious honor and one of the highest accolades in healthcare. Butterfly’s innovations have also been recognized by Fierce 50, TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, among other achievements.

Butterfly combines advanced hardware, intelligent software, AI, services, and education to drive adoption of affordable, accessible imaging. Clinical publications demonstrate that its handheld ultrasound probes paired with Compass™ enterprise workflow software, can help hospital systems improve care workflows, reduce costs, and enhance provider economics. With a cloud-based solution that enables care anywhere through next-generation mobility, Butterfly aims to democratize healthcare by addressing critical global healthcare challenges. iQ+ Vet/iQ3 Vet is for trained veterinarians only. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained animal health professionals in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

