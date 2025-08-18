Ideagen Expands Safety Solutions With Reactec Acquisition

NOTTINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ideagen, a global leader in compliance and risk management software, has further strengthened its solutions to support worker health and safety with the acquisition of Reactec, an industry-leading provider of innovative wearable technology with intuitive data analytics.

Reactec’s wearable technology and data analytics are a perfect complement to our portfolio, putting cutting-edge tools directly into the hands of those who need it most. Together, we are setting new standards for workplace safety and risk mitigation. Share

This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Ideagen's mission to enhance safety and operational excellence for its customers, particularly those in high-risk industries such as mining, construction and manufacturing.

Reactec's workplace wearables and cloud-based analytics enable businesses to take a more proactive approach to the management of workplace hazards such as exposure to vibration, dust, noise and proximity to hazards.

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: “This is a significant milestone for Ideagen as we continue to invest in technologies that address real-world challenges faced by our customers.

"Reactec’s wearable technology and data analytics are a perfect complement to our portfolio, putting cutting-edge tools directly into the hands of those who need it most. Together, we are setting new standards for workplace safety and risk mitigation.”

Jacqui McLaughlin, CEO of Reactec, shared her enthusiasm for this next chapter, saying: “At Reactec, our core mission has always been to protect workers and provide actionable insights that foster healthier and safer work environments.

"Becoming part of Ideagen allows us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to organizations that are forward thinking in their approach to enhancing the health and wellbeing of their workers.

“We, like Ideagen, seek to prevent and not simply mitigate risk. We can totally see the value our technology can bring to Ideagen's existing customer base and look forward to working with them to deliver real impact.”

By integrating Reactec’s advanced wearable technology platform with Ideagen’s established suite of environmental health and safety software, customers will gain access to unparalleled tools to monitor and more importantly manage critical workplace health and safety risks.

The acquisition underscores Ideagen’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering comprehensive solutions that support safer, healthier and compliant workplaces while improving operational efficiency.

Over 16,000 companies trust Ideagen to help solve complex quality, risk, audit and compliance challenges, including some of the world's biggest names in mining and construction, 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, over 900 hospitals and healthcare centers and nine of the top ten accounting firms.

This marks Ideagen's sixth acquisition in 2025, following hot on the heels of WorkSafe Guardian last week, another key addition to their EHS offering. Ideagen have also bolstered their solutions this year with the addition of policy management solution ConvergePoint in (June) and adding SafeFood 360 and Authenticate to their food and beverage solutions in July.

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. Serving industries including healthcare, manufacturing, energy and financial services, Ideagen’s products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.com.

About Reactec

Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from University of Edinburgh, Reactec specializes in vibration monitoring and its impact. After the 2005 Control of Vibration at Work Regulations, the company developed technologies to protect employees from harmful vibration exposure. Reactec now offers connected worker information management through advanced data automation and analysis.

In July 2022, Reactec launched the R-Link smart watch, protecting wearers from risks like Hand Arm Vibration, harmful particulates, and proximity to moving vehicles or machinery. Combined with Reactec Analytics, it provides employers with insights to proactively manage workplace risks.

Reactec’s UK-manufactured products serve industries like construction, transport, aviation, and manufacturing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and compliant with the Cyber Essential Plus Scheme, helping organizations meet legal safety obligations.