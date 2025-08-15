BigBear.ai and Narval Holding Corp. Launch AI-Powered Cargo Security Management Solution in Panama

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for national security, today announced the launch of a next-generation cargo security management solution in partnership with Narval Holding Corp., through Narval’s subsidiary International Shipping Compliance, S.A. (ISC), in Panama. Designed to protect the global supply chain, advance transparency, and counter illicit trafficking, the initiative will begin in Panama with planned expansion across the region and worldwide in key international corridors.

“Securing the global supply chain requires innovation, trust, and the ability to verify each handoff along the way,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “By partnering with Narval Holding Corp. in Panama – a critical gateway for global trade – we will deliver an AI-driven solution to strengthen cargo security today, while laying the foundation for broader regional adoption and collaborations with the international shipping lines,” he continued.

Panama’s unique position as a hub linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans via the Panama Canal makes it an ideal launch point for innovation in supply chain security. The BigBear.ai-developed en route cargo chain-of-custody application uses biometric verification to link drivers and transport vehicles to a cargo container and its corresponding security seal, helping ensure full accountability of the cargo contents from origin to destination.

“The Panama Canal is one of the most important arteries of global trade, and protecting the integrity of cargo that moves through our ports is essential to economic stability and national security,” said Mario E. Pérez Balladares, Chairman of Narval Holding Corp. “Our collaboration with BigBear.ai will set a new global standard for cargo security—one that combines advanced AI, biometrics, and real-time monitoring to give governments, operators, and shipping lines unprecedented visibility and control from port to final delivery.”

The solution integrates real-time driver and tracking monitoring with a centralized management platform, presenting fleet, vehicle, and driver data in an operations center. This capability enables operators to oversee cargo flows with greater precision, detect anomalies, and generate actionable insights to help disrupt smuggling networks and other illicit activities across international shipping corridors.

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s expertise in homeland and border security, visit https://bigbear.ai/industries/homeland-and-border-security/.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About The Narval Group

The Narval Group is a diversified investment and logistics holding company committed to driving sustainable, innovative ventures. Through its subsidiaries, the Group delivers world-class logistics solutions—including Tier-1 transshipment and temperature-controlled shipping—powered by advanced technology to ensure secure, efficient, and fully compliant supply chains.

