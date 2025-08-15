AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kemper Corporation, Its Affiliates and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of the property/casualty subsidiaries and affiliated insurance companies of Kemper Corporation (Kemper) [NYSE: KMPR], collectively referred to as Kemper Property & Casualty Group (Kemper P&C or the group). AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Kemper’s life subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Kemper Life Group (Kemper Life) (Chicago, IL). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Kemper, the ultimate parent, headquartered in Chicago, IL. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for further discussion and a detailed listing of all companies and ratings.)

Lastly, AM Best has withdrawn the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Infinity Preferred Insurance Company (Cincinnati, OH), each with a stable outlook. Infinity Preferred Insurance Company was previously a subsidiary of Kemper and was sold as a clean shell with no remaining policyholder liabilities on Aug. 1, 2025.

The ratings of Kemper P&C reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Kemper P&C’s very strong balance sheet strength assessment reflects its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by excellent financial flexibility and generally favorable reserve development trends. While the group and overall consolidated Kemper Corporation experienced volatility in results between 2021 and 2023, leading to material surplus swings and heightened underwriting and financial leverage, results and key balance sheet metrics have improved markedly in 2024 and through 2025 thus far. The group has returned to generating underwriting gains, which has strengthened surplus levels and stabilized risk-adjusted capitalization. Furthermore, Kemper’s financial leverage has improved substantially through the first half of 2025 owing to the company paying down all of its $450.0 million aggregate principal of 4.35% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15, 2025 with available cash.

The group also continues to benefit from the implicit and explicit support from its parent company, as well as strategic initiatives such as the exit from preferred home and auto lines and the Kemper Bermuda initiative. These initiatives have provided meaningful capital relief at the enterprise level. However, AM Best notes that Kemper’s capital management policy is aimed at maintaining capital fungibility across the organization. As such, the P&C operating entities are expected to remain a significant source of dividends going forward as profitability continues to improve.

Kemper P&C’s operating performance is currently assessed as marginal, primarily due to significant underwriting losses sustained over the past five years. However, recent results indicate meaningful improvement and stabilization, as the group’s profitability initiatives led to operating income gains in 2024 and through the first half of 2025. Key contributors to this turnaround include rate increases – primarily in the group’s primary market of California – and the implementation of tighter underwriting guidelines. With profitability now restored, Kemper P&C has eased some of its underwriting restrictions in an effort to resume growth in its book of business. AM Best will continue to monitor this growth strategy, along with ongoing regulatory developments, to assess the sustainability of the group’s improved operating performance.

The ratings of Kemper Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile, appropriate ERM, and consideration of the group’s affiliation with lead rating unit, Kemper P&C.

In 2022, Kemper Life announced that it was entering into an agreement with Kemper Bermuda to cede 80% of its life business to its offshore affiliate. This initiative, along with a reserve review reduction completed in late 2023, has resulted in the release of over $600 million in dividends to the parent company, Kemper. While management has completed its initiatives related to the Kemper Life business, the balance sheet has stabilized through 2024. Furthermore, the Kemper Life business continues to provide steady underlying earnings, reflective of its adequate operating performance.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the members of Kemper Property & Casualty Group:

Trinity Universal Insurance Company

Alpha Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Capitol County Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Charter Indemnity Company

Financial Indemnity Company

Infinity Insurance Company

Infinity Assurance Insurance Company

Infinity Auto Insurance Company

Infinity Casualty Insurance Company

Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company

Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company

Infinity Select Insurance Company

Infinity Standard Insurance Company

Infinity County Mutual Insurance Company

Kemper Independence Insurance Company

Merastar Insurance Company

Mutual Savings Fire Insurance Company

Kemper Financial Indemnity Company

Old Reliable Casualty Company

Response Insurance Company

Response Worldwide Direct Auto Insurance Company

Response Worldwide Insurance Company

Union National Fire Insurance Company

United Casualty Insurance Company of America

Unitrin Advantage Insurance Company

Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company

Unitrin County Mutual Insurance Company

Unitrin Direct Insurance Company

Unitrin Direct Property & Casualty Company

Unitrin Preferred Insurance Company

Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Company

Valley Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Warner Insurance Company

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the members of Kemper Life Group:

United Insurance Company of America

Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company

The Reliable Life Insurance Company

Union National Life Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Kemper Corporation—

-- “bbb-” (Good) on $400 million 2.4% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

-- “bbb-” (Good) on $400 million 3.8% senior unsecured notes, due 2032

-- “bb” (Fair) on $150 million junior subordinated debentures, due 2062

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the shelf registration:

Kemper Corporation—

-- “bbb-” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bb+” (Fair) on subordinated debt

-- “bb” (Fair) on preferred stock

