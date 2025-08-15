Kingspan Light + Air North America Selects Circuitry.ai Product AIdvisor to Power AI-Driven Product Intelligence Across Marketing and Sales Teams

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circuitry.ai announced that Kingspan Light + Air North America, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and the global leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment, has gone live with Circuitry.ai Product AIdvisor to transform how its sales and architectural support teams access and apply product knowledge. This AI-powered solution enables real-time, accurate answers to product questions, empowering frontline teams to better serve customers and accelerate sales cycles.

“Driven by the voice of the customer, the solutions that Circuitry.ai provide will redefine how we bring product knowledge to our customer-facing teams” Share

The deployment follows a successful proof-of-value initiative in which Circuitry.ai demonstrated the ability to ingest complex product catalogs and technical documentation and deliver clear, contextual answers instantly. Kingspan Light + Air’s sales and architectural support teams now have AI-enabled access to deep product intelligence through natural language queries, without having to sift through manuals or rely on internal handoffs.

“Driven by the voice of the customer, the solutions that Circuitry.ai provide will redefine how we bring product knowledge to our customer-facing teams,” said Joel Edmondson, VP Customer Experience at Kingspan Light + Air. “With Product AIdvisor, our teams can access fast, consistent answers to complex product questions, reducing friction and enhancing the customer experience. This is a leap forward in enabling knowledge at scale.”

Circuitry.ai’s AI architecture integrates advanced retrieval and reasoning capabilities to ensure that the answers provided are not only fast but grounded in authoritative sources. The platform continuously learns from user feedback and new content, ensuring that product knowledge is always up-to-date and aligned with business priorities.

“Kingspan Light + Air’s adoption of Product AIdvisor is a great example of how forward-thinking companies are using AI to unlock value from their existing product knowledge,” said Ashok Kartham, Founder and CEO of Circuitry.ai. “We are thrilled to support Kingspan Light + Air in delivering faster answers, improved engagement, and smarter decision-making across their sales and marketing operations.”

Circuitry.ai continues to partner with leading manufacturers and service organizations to enable intelligent, role-specific answers across the service, parts, and product lifecycle.

About Kingspan Light + Air North America

Kingspan Light + Air is a business division of Kingspan Group PLC, the global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions. The North American division of Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to expand Kingspan’s vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions.

Since launching in 2016, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering and shows no signs of stopping. The growing company acquired Solatube International, Inc., the leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), and Major Industries, Inc. in 2021, Skyco Skylights in 2019, CPI Daylighting, Inc. in 2017 and Bristolite Daylighting Systems in 2016. Kingspan Light + Air currently operates out of five locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill.

By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, Kingspan Light + Air supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments while serving its customers’ ever-growing needs. To find out more, visit www.kingspanlightandair.us.

About Circuitry.ai

Circuitry.ai delivers advanced decision intelligence solutions specifically designed for manufacturers to enhance service outcomes. By combining AI-driven knowledge, analytics, and automation, Circuitry.ai transforms complex service lifecycle data into precise answers and actionable insights. Its differentiated AI workers, including Product AI Advisor, Service AI Advisor, Parts AI Advisor, and Warranty AI Specialist, significantly boost productivity, increase first-time fix rates, and drive profitable growth through autonomous decision-making. Learn more at https://circuitry.ai