KBRA Releases Second-Quarter 2025 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its second-quarter 2025 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 2Q25 results for publicly traded U.S. banks with KBRA ratings.

In this edition, we examine how KBRA-rated banks are navigating a stabilizing yet still uncertain environment. Net interest margin expansion continues to support earnings, helping to offset modestly rising expenses and credit costs. While overall credit quality remains solid, emerging stress in the multifamily and office commercial real estate sectors warrants close monitoring. We also assess the increasing use of loan modifications during periods of borrower distress and loan maturities. Additionally, we highlight a resurgence in subordinated debt issuance, as banks take advantage of improved market conditions. At the same time, M&A activity remains measured, reflecting both strategic caution and a limited pool of attractive targets. Finally, we explore how evolving regulatory developments, most notably the GENIUS Act, may influence long-term strategic planning and capital deployment across the banking sector.

The Compendium includes 2Q25 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

