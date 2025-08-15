-

KBRA Releases Second-Quarter 2025 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its second-quarter 2025 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 2Q25 results for publicly traded U.S. banks with KBRA ratings.

In this edition, we examine how KBRA-rated banks are navigating a stabilizing yet still uncertain environment. Net interest margin expansion continues to support earnings, helping to offset modestly rising expenses and credit costs. While overall credit quality remains solid, emerging stress in the multifamily and office commercial real estate sectors warrants close monitoring. We also assess the increasing use of loan modifications during periods of borrower distress and loan maturities. Additionally, we highlight a resurgence in subordinated debt issuance, as banks take advantage of improved market conditions. At the same time, M&A activity remains measured, reflecting both strategic caution and a limited pool of attractive targets. Finally, we explore how evolving regulatory developments, most notably the GENIUS Act, may influence long-term strategic planning and capital deployment across the banking sector.

The Compendium includes 2Q25 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1010787

Contacts

John Rempe, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3045
john.rempe@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Associate Director
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Associate
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Brian Ropp, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3244
brian.ropp@kbra.com

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

John Rempe, Senior Director
+1 301-969-3045
john.rempe@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Associate Director
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Associate
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Brian Ropp, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3244
brian.ropp@kbra.com

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Ratings to PNMAC GMSR ISSUER TRUST MSR COLLATERALIZED NOTES, Series 2025-GT1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns ratings of ‘BBB (sf)’ to the Series 2025-GT1 Term Notes from PNMAC GMSR ISSUER TRUST, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC’s (PLS) master trust issuer of notes backed by participation certificates evidencing participation interest in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) on loans underlying Ginnie Mae guaranteed mortgage backed securities. KBRA’s rating on the notes is primarily dependent upon the rating of Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC (PNMAC), as r...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MHP 2025-MHIL2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of MHP 2025-MHIL2, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $425.0 million floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrowers’ fee simple interests in 78 self-storage assets encompassing 4.7 m...

KBRA Downgrades Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Oil Franchise Tax Senior Revenue Bonds to AA- and Subordinated Revenue Bonds to A+; Assigns Ratings to Series 2025 Bonds; Revises Outlook to Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA downgrades the long-term rating to AA-, from AA, for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's outstanding Oil Franchise Tax Senior Revenue Bonds and assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the Commission's Oil Franchise Tax Senior Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2025. KBRA additionally downgrades the long-term rating to A+, from AA-, for the Commission's outstanding Oil Franchise Tax Subordinated Revenue Bonds and assigns a long-term rating of A+ to the Commission's Oil Fr...
Back to Newsroom