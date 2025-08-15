POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH BRANDON MAXWELL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, an exclusive home furnishings collaboration with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. Known for his timeless designs, Maxwell partnered with Pottery Barn to create a home furnishings collection that reflects his passion for sophisticated silhouettes, bold colors, and refined tailoring for bedding, tabletop, upholstery, décor, and lighting.

The Brandon Maxwell for Pottery Barn collection embraces Maxwell’s signature aesthetic and incorporates vibrant navy and green hues, leather, silver, and velvet accents. Each piece in the collection is designed using materials and patterns to help the customer achieve a designer layered look. The collection includes bath textiles, bedding, dinnerware, table linens, vases, decorative objects, pet accessories, and upholstery. An anchor to the collection, a standout toile pattern inspired by Maxwell’s childhood in Texas, features motifs of personal importance to Maxwell whose namesake brand is simultaneously celebrating their 10th anniversary.

“It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Brandon Maxwell to extend his signature sophisticated, modern take on American glamour into the world of interiors,” says Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn President. “The striking toile, deep rich colors, and unexpected details offer our customers an elevated, designer touch that transforms a space.”

"Home, family, and togetherness are the cornerstones of my brand story. Every milestone throughout my career harkens back to moments that are deeply personal to me. Collaborating with Pottery Barn on an exclusive home collection is a dream come true," says Brandon Maxwell. "I love interiors, and making my spaces beautiful is a lifelong personal passion. On the heels of the 10th anniversary of my runway collection, I’m proud to bring everyone into the private world of Brandon Maxwell. Each piece in this collection reflects aspects of my life and the quiet memories I’ve shared with the people who shaped me. I can’t wait to open the curtains to this part of my creative expression and share it with my supporters and the ones who mean so much to me.”

For more information on the Brandon Maxwell for Pottery Barn collection, please visit potterybarn.com. Follow along on social @potterybarn and @brandonmaxwell for styling tips and inspiration.

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores.

ABOUT BRANDON MAXWELL

Brandon Maxwell launched his luxury women’s ready-to-wear label with a focus on craftsmanship and tailoring, in New York in 2015. Brandon began his fashion journey as a child playing under the racks of Riff’s in Longview, Texas where his grandmother Louise worked as a stylist and consultant. This experience laid the foundation for a career in photography and fashion styling; eventually leading Brandon to his eponymous brand best known for red-carpet gowns and award-winning runway creations. Dressing everyone from Oscar-nominated actresses to heads of state, Brandon Maxwell believes that everyone should have access to smart, well-made clothing that makes them feel their best. In addition to his role as Creative Director of Brandon Maxwell, Brandon is also a television personality, most recently serving as a judge on BravoTV’s Project Runway.

