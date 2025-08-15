-

Harden welcomes Food Basics to Phase III of Plaza Hawkesbury

Harden is pleased to announce the grand opening of Food Basics, the first tenant in Phase III of Hawkesbury Plaza, on August 14, 2025.

HAWKESBURY, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harden announces the grand opening of Food Basics, the first tenant of Plaza Hawkesbury – Phase III. This ± 32,000 sq. ft. supermarket, renowned for its competitive prices, opened its doors yesterday, offering the community of Hawkesbury and the surrounding area, a new and affordable quality shopping experience.

The expansion of Plaza Hawkesbury, located on Tupper Street at the intersection of County Road 17, adds 45,000 square feet of leasable area to the existing shopping center, already home to major tenants such as LCBO, Dollarama, Tim Hortons, Mark's, Winners, Sports Experts, Staples, and many others.

Phase III represents an investment of over $20 million and will also include another building. Approximately 9,000 square feet are still available, offering an exceptional opportunity for retailers and restaurateurs to establish themselves in the heart of a fast-growing sector.

“The opening of Food Basics at Plaza Hawkesbury marks an important milestone for the Hawkesbury community and the region: offering residents a quality, affordable and sustainable option,” says Bill Harden, Harden's founder and Chairman. “Thanks to the dedication of our employees, we delivered this project ahead of schedule and within budget, underscoring our commitment to serving our tenants and fostering growth in Hawkesbury; a town that is near and dear to our hearts. Thanks to Food Basics for choosing Hawkesbury and Harden for making this vision a reality.”

With nearly 170,000 sq. ft. of commercial space on an 800,000 sq. ft. site, Plaza Hawkesbury is one of the region's largest commercial hubs and plays a central role in strengthening the local economy. The site also benefits from the nearby presence of flagship stores such as Walmart and Canadian Tire, which generate a steady flow of traffic. Originally from Hawkesbury themselves, the members of the Harden family take pride in contributing to the area's vitality and appeal.

About Harden

Established in 1985, Harden is a second generation, family-owned real estate company whose primary focus is owning and operating commercial, residential, and industrial properties in many communities throughout the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Vertically integrated, Harden specializes in all facets of the real estate development process, including, development, construction, leasing, and asset management.

To learn more about Harden, please visit www.harden.ca.

