Camp Chef and Guy Fieri Kick Off Tailgate Season with All-New Gridiron Gameday Grill

HYDE PARK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camp Chef, a leading innovator of outdoor cooking gear and a Revelyst brand, is excited to introduce the “FLATOUT FLAVOR!” campaign showcasing the brand’s award-winning Gridiron and all-new Gridiron Gameday flat top grills. Every gameday starts and ends on the Gridiron. The Camp Chef Gridiron Gameday is designed for versatility and performance, making it perfect for any occasion. Cook bigger, bolder and better with the Camp Chef Gridiron Gameday.

Camp Chef is partnering with celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri on the FLATOUT FLAVOR! campaign, which showcases the brand’s innovative flat top grills just in time for tailgate season. Fieri has long used Camp Chef products, serving as an unofficial brand ambassador for years. In 2024, Revelyst and Camp Chef announced a partnership with Fieri that includes collaborations such as the FLATOUT FLAVOR! campaign.

“Guy brings Flavortown to the tailgate,” said Jordan Judd, President of Revelyst Outdoor Performance, the division that operates Camp Chef and the company’s other outdoor brands. “His enthusiasm for cooking outdoors aligns perfectly with our mission to make outdoor cooking accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The Gridiron series is engineered to elevate your outdoor cooking experience. The Gridiron family includes the Gridiron Gameday, Gridiron 36 and the Gridiron Pro; with features like flamethrower ignition, even heat distribution and easy cleanup, the Gridiron wins every time. The Gridiron 36 not only delivers big heat and bold flavor but also boasts clean lines that make it a stylish addition to any outdoor space.

The Gridiron gives you the space, heat and control to feed the whole crew, making it the ideal choice for gatherings of any size. Camp Chef’s commitment to quality and innovation is evident in the Gridiron series, which combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Whether you’re grilling up a feast for family and friends or preparing a quick meal before the big game, the Gridiron is designed to meet all your cooking needs.

Visit CampChef.com today to discover how the Gridiron can transform your outdoor cooking experience and help you become the “backyard boss” or “titan of the tailgate.”

About Camp Chef

Camp Chef, a Revelyst brand, has led the industry for more than 35 years in providing high-quality outdoor cooking equipment, including stoves, smokers, and cast-iron cookware. From the backcountry to the back patio, Camp Chef is The Way to Cook Outdoors. Visit www.CampChef.com for more information.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.