Zayo to Initiate Amend and Extend Transaction to Strengthen Financial Position, Accelerate Growth and Invest in Network Expansion

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo, a leading communications infrastructure provider, today announced it has entered into a transaction support agreement (“TSA”), dated as of July 22, 2025, with creditors holding collectively over 95% of outstanding Term Loans, Secured Notes, and Unsecured Notes issued by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. to amend certain terms and extend maturities to 2030. To implement the transactions contemplated by the TSA, Zayo will commence a series of exchange offers with respect to these debt instruments subject to finalization of the definitive documentation.

The transactions contemplated by the TSA provide increased financial flexibility to support Zayo’s continued investment in its network to meet growing customer demand driven by AI.

Jeff Noto, Chief Financial Officer at Zayo, said of the transaction:

“We are making important progress executing on our strategic plans and positioning Zayo as a leader in delivering purpose-built long-haul routes that are critical to the next generation of AI-enabled technologies. Building on our pending Crown Castle Fiber acquisition, the steps we are taking today will strengthen our financial position and support our ability to meet the accelerating demand for critical fiber infrastructure in the AI age. With flexibility to pursue future alternative sources of financing, such as asset-backed securitization and project financing, we’ll be better able to invest in network growth and support our customers’ growing connectivity needs. We appreciate the support of our lenders and other financial stakeholders and look forward to solidifying our position in the digital infrastructure economy for years to come.”

About Zayo

For more than 17 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. The Zayo group of companies connects 400 global markets with future-ready networks that span over 19.1 million fiber miles and 147,000 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity solutions and managed services enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the transaction support agreement and the implementation of our strategic plans. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “think,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, or they may use future dates. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, including, without limitation, satisfaction of the terms and conditions set forth in the transaction support agreement and general market and economic conditions. Readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement