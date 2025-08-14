-

Vine Partners with William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

original David Eads, CEO and cofounder of Vine.

David Eads, CEO and cofounder of Vine.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by Vine, a commercial lending accelerator for banks and credit unions, to enhance their public relations strategy and expand its influence as an AI-powered commercial lending platform for financial institutions.

“We were very impressed with William Mills Agency’s extensive industry knowledge and strong media relationships as we continue to transform how financial institutions manage the commercial lending process."

Share

Vine’s platform gives commercial lenders one source for all their needs from loan origination through regular loan reviews. By automating many of the manual processes that plague commercial lending, Vine enables credit teams to complete a week’s worth of work in as little as 90 minutes.

Vine’s AI-powered financial spreading, customized loan workflows, and instant document generation capabilities automate manual tasks, helping lenders to do what they do best: build stronger relationships and grow their business. With Vine, bankers can deliver a decision on a loan quickly, without compromising accuracy.

“We were very impressed with William Mills Agency’s extensive industry knowledge and strong media relationships as we continue to transform how financial institutions manage the commercial lending process,” said David Eads, CEO and cofounder of Vine. “Public relations is vital in expanding market presence, and we are confident that the agency will help further our mission to revolutionize the commercial lending landscape.”

“Vine is an innovative company helping financial institutions modernize the commercial lending process, allowing for a more collaborative, relationship approach to lending,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “By redefining how lenders and borrowers work together, Vine is setting a new standard for efficiency and client engagement in commercial finance.”

About Vine

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to automated spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations

Contacts

Media Contact:
Kendall Carwile
kendall@williammills.com
678-781-7224

Industry:

William Mills Agency

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Kendall Carwile
kendall@williammills.com
678-781-7224

Social Media Profiles
WMA on LinkedIn
WMA on X
WMA on YouTube
More News From William Mills Agency

HuLoop Automation Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HuLoop Automation, a comprehensive AI platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, has selected William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, to lead its public relations strategy and enhance its market presence. HuLoop Automation provides AI-powered work intelligence and automation solutions. Their no-code platform helps institutions streamline operations, improve compliance and elevate customer experi...

William Mills Agency Releases Latest Bankers as Buyers Research Highlight & Expert Panel Report

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has published a new issue of its Bankers as Buyers™ Research Highlight & Expert Panel focused on bank and credit union’s expansion plans regarding small businesses. This research highlight draws from the Jack Henry's 2025 Strategy Benchmark, which features responses from 149 bank and credit union CEOs and CFOs across the U.S. The panel address the question, “Over the next two ye...

Delfi Labs Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been retained by Delfi Labs, a AI-native balance sheet decision engine platform for financial institutions of all sizes. Delfi has engaged the agency to enhance its public relations strategy and expand its market presence as an innovator in AI-powered automation, risk management and operational efficiency. Delfi leverages data analytics and true artificial intelligence to help f...
Back to Newsroom