Vine Partners with William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

William Mills Agency, the nation's leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by Vine, a commercial lending accelerator for banks and credit unions, to enhance their public relations strategy and expand its influence as an AI-powered commercial lending platform for financial institutions.

Vine’s platform gives commercial lenders one source for all their needs from loan origination through regular loan reviews. By automating many of the manual processes that plague commercial lending, Vine enables credit teams to complete a week’s worth of work in as little as 90 minutes.

Vine’s AI-powered financial spreading, customized loan workflows, and instant document generation capabilities automate manual tasks, helping lenders to do what they do best: build stronger relationships and grow their business. With Vine, bankers can deliver a decision on a loan quickly, without compromising accuracy.

“We were very impressed with William Mills Agency’s extensive industry knowledge and strong media relationships as we continue to transform how financial institutions manage the commercial lending process,” said David Eads, CEO and cofounder of Vine. “Public relations is vital in expanding market presence, and we are confident that the agency will help further our mission to revolutionize the commercial lending landscape.”

“Vine is an innovative company helping financial institutions modernize the commercial lending process, allowing for a more collaborative, relationship approach to lending,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “By redefining how lenders and borrowers work together, Vine is setting a new standard for efficiency and client engagement in commercial finance.”

About Vine

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to automated spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations