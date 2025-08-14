Tavant and Snapdocs Partner to Create Seamless End-to-End Digital Mortgage Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading provider of AI-powered fintech solutions and digital engineering, today announced a strategic partnership with Snapdocs, the industry’s leading digital closing provider. Through this partnership, the Snapdocs eClosing platform now integrates with Tavant’s FinConnect, giving lenders seamless connectivity across their entire tech stack—including POS, LOS, document providers, and other third-party or proprietary systems.

FinConnect, Tavant’s intelligent data integration platform, simplifies the mortgage process with plug-and-play access to over 100 connectors from more than 80 service providers—including identity, credit, income, and asset verification tools. Processing over 33 million transactions annually, FinConnect delivers secure, real-time data access, encrypted exchanges, and predictive insights. Tavant's bi-directional integration with Snapdocs streamlines the exchange of data and documents between systems—enhancing operational efficiency, reducing errors, and supporting digital closings at scale across a lender’s tech stack.

“Lenders are under pressure to do more with less—faster, more accurately, and without added risk,” said Camelia Martin, VP of eMortgage Strategy & Industry Affairs at Snapdocs. “Our partnership with Tavant gives lenders the flexibility to connect their existing technology with Snapdocs’ digital closing infrastructure, tapping into the benefits of scaled automation and delivering the referral-worthy closing experience today’s borrowers expect.”

Snapdocs provides the digital closing infrastructure that powers 1 in 4 U.S. real estate transactions. By connecting lenders, title companies, notaries, and borrowers, Snapdocs automates key workflows to increase digitization and enable faster, error-free closings across all loan types. Its comprehensive suite of digital closing solutions includes robust eClose capabilities, CD Balancing, automated funding and post-close quality control, and an eVault. Lenders using Snapdocs close loans eight days faster on average and achieve eClose adoption rates over 3x the industry average—critical advantages in today’s high-pressure market1.

One of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders is among the first to adopt the integrated solution, connecting Snapdocs eClosing with their proprietary LOS to reduce manual work and deliver a consistent, streamlined experience for their team and borrowers.

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to providing lenders access to intelligent automation at scale,” said Mohammad Rashid, SVP and Head of Fintech Product at Tavant. “By embedding Snapdocs’ digital closing capabilities with our robust FinConnect platform, we’re enabling lenders to complete more complex, higher-quality transactions, faster and with improved accuracy.”

1 Data from The 2025 State of eClose Adoption Report by Snapdocs, in partnership with Arizent.

About Tavant

Tavant is a leading provider of AI-powered Solutions and Digital Engineering focused on helping enterprises unlock the power of AI and accelerate digital transformation. With a sharp focus on ROI and deep domain expertise across various industries, Tavant excels in complex data and cloud modernization, developing and productizing advanced AI and Machine Learning models, Agentic AI, and AI Software to deliver intelligent automation and business transformation to Fortune 500 enterprises. All while being at the forefront of GenAI-enabled application development and IT management. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Tavant operates globally with service locations and development centers in the US, Europe, India, and Central America. For more information, visit www.tavant.com or follow Tavant on LinkedIn.

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power a mortgage closing. In service of the borrower, its robust platform automates the critical interactions between lenders, title companies, secondary market participants, and notaries from pre-closing through the sale of the loan. The company’s patented AI technology, customer service, and extensive settlement and notary networks, make mortgage closings smooth, accurate, and more efficient for everyone involved. This approach gives customers a competitive advantage by saving them time and money. For more information, visit www.snapdocs.com.