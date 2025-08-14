-

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of British Caribbean Insurance Company Limited Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of British Caribbean Insurance Company Limited (BCIC) (Jamaica).

The action taken on these Credit Ratings (ratings) is due to the announced completion of BCIC’s acquisition of JN General Insurance Company (JNGI) on June 11, 2025. While the two organizations currently operate independently, it is expected that there will be an amalgamation of BCIC and JNGI into one legal entity.

AM Best has placed these ratings under review with developing implications pending completion of its discussions with management as to the business strategy for the combined operations and the impact of the amalgamation on BCIC’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and its enterprise risk management. The ratings will remain under review with developing implications until the completion of any amalgamation and AM Best’s discussions with management about the strategic and financial plans for the combined organization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Jennifer Asamoah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1637
jennifer.asamoah@ambest.com

Bridget Maehr
Director
+1 908 882 2080
bridget.maehr@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Jennifer Asamoah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1637
jennifer.asamoah@ambest.com

Bridget Maehr
Director
+1 908 882 2080
bridget.maehr@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best to Speak in a Session at the 2025 CAS China Insurance Summit

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate in a session during the Casualty Actuarial Society’s fourth annual China Insurance Summit, taking place on Aug. 22, 2025, at the Mingyu Chengdu Dongda Hotel in Chengdu, China. Christie Lee, senior director, head of analytics, will speak at 2:30 p.m. CST in a session titled, “Reinsurance Market Development Trends.” Additional AM Best attendees will include Judy Li, market development analyst, and Lucie Huang, senior financial analyst. Particip...

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for SPP Institución de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aa-.MX” (Superior) of SPP Institución de Seguros, S.A. de C.V. (SPP Seguros) (Mexico City, Mexico). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect SPP Seguros’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (Adamjee) (Pakistan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings reflect Adamjee’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). The negati...
Back to Newsroom