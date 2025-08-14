AM Best Places Credit Ratings of British Caribbean Insurance Company Limited Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of British Caribbean Insurance Company Limited (BCIC) (Jamaica).

The action taken on these Credit Ratings (ratings) is due to the announced completion of BCIC’s acquisition of JN General Insurance Company (JNGI) on June 11, 2025. While the two organizations currently operate independently, it is expected that there will be an amalgamation of BCIC and JNGI into one legal entity.

AM Best has placed these ratings under review with developing implications pending completion of its discussions with management as to the business strategy for the combined operations and the impact of the amalgamation on BCIC’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and its enterprise risk management. The ratings will remain under review with developing implications until the completion of any amalgamation and AM Best’s discussions with management about the strategic and financial plans for the combined organization.

