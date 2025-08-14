Xsolla and Adyen Partner to Power Global Game Payments and Introduce Xsolla Payment Service Provider to Give Developers Full Control of Payments, Checkout, and Revenue Strategy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow and monetize their games, announces today a strategic partnership with Adyen, a leading financial technology platform, to power seamless and scalable payment experiences for game developers around the world. This partnership supports the launch of Xsolla Payment Service Provider (PSP), a new payment solution designed for studios that want to operate as their own Merchant of Record (MoR) while leveraging Xsolla’s unique payment and game tech infrastructure.

The Xsolla PSP gives developers full control over their payment experience, handling taxes, compliance, direct end-user relationships, and revenue while providing global coverage across 200+ markets and 160+ currencies. This model complements Xsolla’s traditional MoR services by offering a parallel path to payment control, flexibility, and ownership of player relationships in markets where game studios have their local presence.

The service will be available to eligible merchants registered in Hong Kong, with phased expansion into Europe, Singapore, and the United States as regional licenses are secured.

Key benefits of Xsolla PSP include:

Controlled Checkout: Fully customizable checkout experiences tailored to your brand and monetization strategy.

Fully customizable checkout experiences tailored to your brand and monetization strategy. Global Card Payment Support: Accept payments across 200+ countries and territories in 160+ currencies via Adyen’s global acquiring capabilities, with additional payment methods being added.

Accept payments across 200+ countries and territories in 160+ currencies via Adyen’s global acquiring capabilities, with additional payment methods being added. Flexible Payment Features: Tokenization, one-time and recurring billing, partial/full refunds, tax calculation at checkout, and more.

Tokenization, one-time and recurring billing, partial/full refunds, tax calculation at checkout, and more. Advanced Reporting & Analytics: Real-time transaction visibility and insights into buyer behavior.

Real-time transaction visibility and insights into buyer behavior. Developer-Friendly Integration: Fast, secure APIs integrated with Xsolla’s ecosystem of commerce tools.

Fast, secure APIs integrated with Xsolla’s ecosystem of commerce tools. Industry Expertise: Powered by two proven leaders in the space, Xsolla and Adyen, with decades of gaming and fintech excellence.

“We're excited to collaborate with Xsolla to support game developers with the tools they need to scale globally and create seamless checkout experiences,” said Trevor Nies, SVP and Global Head of Digital at Adyen. "Adyen's unified financial technology platform will empower game developers to streamline global payment processing, enhance player monetization strategies, and, together with Xsolla, will ultimately drive greater success in the market."

The Xsolla + Adyen partnership enhances Xsolla’s PSP offering by enabling:

Trusted financial processing with Adyen's global acquiring network.

Broader international reach with seamless cross-border support.

Scalable, secure, and flexible commerce tools built for games of any size.

The service is ideal for gaming marketplaces, skill-based platforms, live-streaming services, donation ecosystems, and developers who prioritize ownership of player relationships and checkout UX.

"Game developers today want more control and access to global markets without the complexity of building their infrastructure," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "With Adyen as our global acquiring partner, we’re delivering a solution that meets these needs at scale, supporting developers who want to grow their businesses on their terms."

With the addition of the PSP model, Xsolla now offers two flexible and combinable paths for game developers:

Merchant of Record (MoR) for those who want a fully managed commerce solution

Payment Service Provider (PSP) for studios who want to stay in control of their own MoR

This launch underscores Xsolla’s commitment to building tailored, developer-first solutions that meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry.

To learn more or request access to Xsolla PSP, visit: http://xsolla.com/payment-service-provider

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. Providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve ambitious growth goals faster. With a global presence and a deep focus on innovation, Adyen supports some of the world’s leading brands across retail, digital, platform, and gaming industries.

For more information, visit adyen.com