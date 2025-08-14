Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic”) announced that the Compensation Committee of Virgin Galactic’s Board of Directors approved the grant of a time-based inducement restricted stock unit award of 11,019 shares of Virgin Galactic common stock to a new non-executive employee, effective August 15, 2025.

The award was granted under Virgin Galactic’s Amended and Restated 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Virgin Galactic. The restricted stock unit award will vest over a three-year period: 33% of the underlying shares will vest on the first and second anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 34% of the shares will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service. The award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Virgin Galactic, in accordance with NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

