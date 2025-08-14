BioFlyte Awarded U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation for Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioFlyte, a chemical and bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable chemical and biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded the company a SAFETY Act Designation for its aerosol chem/biothreat detection and identification technology. This recognition as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) underscores the proven effectiveness and reliability of BioFlyte’s solutions in detecting and mitigating airborne chemical and biological threats, while providing important liability protections under the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act of 2002.

The SAFETY Act Designation affirms that BioFlyte’s technology meets DHS’s rigorous evaluation criteria, including high performance reliability, consistent positive operational results, and adherence to disciplined, documented processes. As part of the Designation, the company’s liability, and that of its customers, is limited to the level of insurance coverage required by DHS for Designated Technologies in the event of a terrorist-driven incident.

"We are honored to receive the DHS SAFETY Act Designation, which not only validates the strength and dependability of our technology but also provides meaningful protections for our customers," said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. "This achievement reflects DHS’ confidence in the reliability, predictability and consistent performance of our technology and it further differentiates BioFlyte in the marketplace."

Many of BioFlyte’s customer prospects have expressed strong interest in this certification, which is held by few competitors in the industry. The designation recognizes that BioFlyte’s technology:

Performs as intended with high confidence in continued effectiveness

Produces consistent positive results with low failure and false alarm rates

Meets or exceeds performance specifications

Operates with proven installation, maintenance, and training procedures

Adheres to documented quality standards and effective QA/QC processes

This milestone follows on the heels of BioFlyte’s recent U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase I award earlier this year, marking another significant step in the growing adoption of the company’s technology in homeland security and public safety applications.

"BioFlyte’s BioTOF™ product empowers our customers with the game-changing ability to detect chemical and biological aerosols at the same time, in real-world conditions,” said Wayne Bryden Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at BioFlyte. “With its dynamic threat library, BioTOF not only identifies emerging hazards on the spot but also captures and stores them for future defense, keeping our customers a decisive step ahead."

About BioFlyte

BioFlyte is a chem/bioaerosol surveillance company that is commercializing a revolutionary new class of fieldable chemical and biological contamination sampling, detection, and identification solutions. The firm’s current market focus is critical infrastructure protection and mail screening in both the government and commercial sectors. For more information about BioFlyte and its products, please visit: https://bioflyte.com.