Protected by Mediaocean and Internet Watch Foundation Partner to Advance Safer, Smarter Digital Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protected by Mediocean, a leading solution for holistic ad verification – today announced a partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) to strengthen safeguards in the digital media supply chain and help protect children online. The collaboration brings together the IWF’s trusted data services with Protected’s AI-powered verification to deliver safer, more responsible digital advertising outcomes at scale.

Through the partnership, Protected by Mediaocean now integrates the IWF’s continually updated datasets to proactively identify and prevent ad placements adjacent to criminal content which poses a threat to children’s online safety. For brands and agencies, the result is faster campaign activation, improved reporting, and reduced non-working media costs, always ensuring media investments are directed toward high-quality, brand-appropriate environments.

“Verification should not only protect, but empower,” said Asaf Greiner, General Manager, Protected by Mediaocean. “This partnership with the IWF reflects our commitment to making verification smarter, faster, and more aligned with our clients’ goals. By embedding IWF’s data into our platform, we’re operationalizing safety in a way that supports both integrity and performance outcomes.”

The Internet Watch Foundation is a global nonprofit dedicated to identifying and removing child sexual abuse material online. With this integration, IWF’s intelligence becomes directly actionable within Protected’s verification suite – adding a layer of independent protection backed by rigorous accreditation and interoperability.

“We’re proud to work with Protected by Mediaocean to expand the reach and impact of our mission to stop the spread of child sexual abuse imagery on the internet,” said Interim IWF CEO Derek Ray-Hill. “Responsible advertising practices are essential to protecting children online. This collaboration shows how technology providers can lead with integrity and make it easier for brands to be part of the solution.”

As advertisers and agencies reevaluate their verification strategies, the Protected platform continues to differentiate itself through its unified, tagless architecture, actionable insights, and positive, stack-native design. The partnership with the IWF builds on existing integrations with strategic partners, driving toward a future-ready approach where verification fuels both protection and performance. In addition to third-party integrations, Protected by Mediaocean is natively integrated with the company's media management platform (Prisma) and omnichannel ad serving and creative platform (Innovid).

About Protected by Mediaocean

Protected by Mediaocean represents a fundamental shift in ad verification. Unlike traditional verification vendors that operate with rigid, one-size-fits-all approaches, Protected puts control back in the hands of both buyers and sellers who know their businesses best. Built on the principle that business is about calculated risks, Protected offers verification on a dial. This allows advertisers to set verification levels that fuel performance rather than fear, while giving publishers and platforms the transparency and protection needed to ensure clean supply and avoid unexpected deductions. As part of the comprehensive Mediaocean family, alongside Prisma and Innovid, Protected leverages decades of media technology expertise to deliver customizable protection that adapts to each party's unique risk tolerance and business goals across both demand and supply sides. This isn't about dictating what's right or wrong; it's about empowering smart business decisions with the data and flexibility needed to optimize for sustainable growth throughout the entire ecosystem.