The FoodHealth Company and Soda Health Partner to Power Health Benefit Programs with Nutritional Scoring Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FoodHealth Co., the food intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Soda Health, a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to the products and services they need so they can live healthier lives. This collaboration will bring FoodHealth Co.’s science-based FoodHealth Score directly into Soda Health’s ecosystem—enabling health plans to cover a more precise array of grocery products in their food-as-medicine programs. Through this integration, managed care organizations and health plans can now create Approved Product Lists (APLs) using a FoodHealth Score threshold, ensuring that only truly health-positive items are eligible for benefits. This shift provides health plans with the data required to meet the updated federal regulation.

With this integration, Soda Health becomes the first benefit platform to embed affirmative nutrition scoring–introducing a new level of accountability and insight, offering consumers, providers, retailers and payers a shared language to evaluate food choices on the basis of health and nutrition.

“Together with Soda Health, we’re making it easier for people to choose foods that truly support their health goals—while giving programs, payers and providers a metric they can trust,” said Christine Oleksiuk, chief commercial officer of FoodHealth Co.

The FoodHealth Score is a clinically informed system that rates food on a simple 1–100 scale—designed to help people quickly understand how healthy a food is for them. Unlike calorie counts or marketing terms like “clean” or “organic,” the FoodHealth Score maps foods to an optimal dietary protocol for chronic disease management & prevention by focusing on two core objective, quantitative, scientifically-proven pillars: nutrient density and ingredient quality.

The result is a clear number/color combination that can be used by consumers, retailers, and healthcare providers to inform better food decisions. These scores will be made available so that consumers can use them whether shopping online or in-store, using their &more Smart Benefits card.

A Public Health Catalyst

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time in the national conversation about the importance and impact of food-as-medicine. With growing government interest in tying healthcare dollars to measurable food health outcomes, the FoodHealth Score offers a meaningful, scalable metric that can inform future benefit design, public health incentives, and regulatory frameworks.

“Soda Health has created a new benefits administration platform that is smart and dynamic, so that it can personalize benefits to the item-level with industry-leading accuracy,” said Robby Knight, CEO of Soda Health. “This partnership with FoodHealth Co is transformative, directly connecting the food-as-medicine to dollars and outcomes. We believe this integration creates the new standard for benefit design and administration.”

About FoodHealth Co

FoodHealth Co is a personalized food intelligence company that empowers people to make better choices at the grocery store—based on their unique health needs. The FoodHealth Score uses real clinical science to rate food items on a 1–100 scale, making nutrition simple, actionable, and personal.

About Soda Health

Soda Health is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with payers and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Soda Health is reinventing benefits administration so that everyone benefits with more value for each and better outcomes for all.