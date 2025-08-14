Virtana Partnering with NVIDIA to Enhance AI Factory Observability

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtana, the leader in AI Factory observability, today announced they are partnering with NVIDIA to advance observability for enterprise AI Factories. The integration brings together Virtana’s observability platform and NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing technologies to help IT teams manage complex, distributed AI environments more efficiently and reliably.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI factories, monitoring and optimizing performance across complex AI infrastructure layers becomes incredibly complex. Virtana, an NVIDIA Connect program member, offers unified observability across on-premises, cloud, and containerized environments, supporting deeper observability for NVIDIA GPU-accelerated infrastructure to deliver faster insights, automation, and performance optimization.

As the marketplace shifts from experimentation to the industrialization of AI, this demands a new level of AI factory observability, which this Virtana and NVIDIA integration is designed to deliver. According to Gartner, “By 2029, 70% of large enterprises failing to effectively utilize AI factories will cease to exist.”1 The message is clear: AI success is no longer optional, and infrastructure readiness is a competitive imperative.

As Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, said during his GTC 2025 keynote: “AI infrastructure must account for more than just raw performance, it must also consider energy consumption, physical space, and operational costs. Optimizing workloads to use only the compute resources truly necessary will be critical for scaling AI responsibly. Businesses will increasingly need to strike a balance between performance requirements and sustainability constraints if ‘AI everywhere’ is to become a reality.”2

“To accelerate Virtana’s mission to deliver AI Factory Observability, powered by AI, at industrial scale, our collaboration with NVIDIA is critical,” said Paul Appleby, CEO and President of Virtana. “By combining Virtana’s deep expertise in hybrid cloud performance with NVIDIA’s market-leading computing and AI capabilities, we’re empowering enterprises to improve application performance, accelerate root cause analysis, and reduce infrastructure costs. Our collaboration gives IT teams the intelligence they need to support AI-native workloads with confidence and efficiency.”

Advancing AI-Optimized IT Operations

The collaboration is focused on delivering intelligent, real-time insights that support faster decision-making, resource efficiency, and improved application performance. With deeper observability into NVIDIA GPU-powered environments, enterprise IT teams can reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR), align infrastructure with business performance and cost goals, and gain readiness for AI-native application deployments.

Key capabilities of the Virtana Platform include:

Automated Topology Discovery

Leveraging machine learning, the platform can more rapidly map interdependencies between AI applications, GPUs, storage, and network components—enabling real-time visibility into system behavior and potential bottlenecks.

AI-Based Root Cause Analysis

Virtana will use NVIDIA AI Enterprise to improve the speed and precision of root-cause identification, analyzing large datasets in seconds to minimize downtime and service impact.

Predictive Performance Management

With predictive analytics powered by historical and real-time data, IT teams can address issues before they impact critical operations or user experience.

Cost and Capacity Optimization

AI-driven insights support better forecasting, helping teams align resource usage with business needs while controlling costs for GPUs.

Natural Language Query via Virtana Copilot

Virtana’s generative AI assistant, Copilot, allows users to query infrastructure data using natural language, making insights more accessible to non-technical users.

Enhancing Observability for NVIDIA NIM with OpenTelemetry and Virtana

Virtana brings robust observability to NVIDIA NIM by leveraging OpenTelemetry standards. Our platform delivers deep visibility into application performance, health, and availability—empowering teams to monitor, trace, and optimize AI workloads running on NIM through OpenTelemetry.

Enabling AI Infrastructure Observability

Virtana’s observability platform will provide visibility into the performance and behavior of AI workloads running on these systems, helping customers:

Detect performance anomalies in real time.

Assess the infrastructure impact of AI workloads.

Plan for resource requirements in future AI deployments.

Avoid downtime through proactive monitoring.

These capabilities are designed to support AI deployments in enterprise data centers, public clouds, and AI factories.

Ongoing Collaboration

Virtana and NVIDIA continue to explore other opportunities to partner on enhanced observability solutions for AI workloads. Areas of future development include:

Support for additional NVIDIA platforms, such as NVIDIA DGX systems.

Integration with NIM (NVIDIA Inference Microservices) for performance optimization and efficient token cost management.

Co-development of observability practices tailored for AI-driven enterprises.

This long-term collaboration aims to empower customers with the tools and intelligence needed to optimize infrastructure for modern workloads.

About Virtana

Virtana is the leader in observability for hybrid infrastructure. The AI-powered Virtana Platform delivers a unified view across applications, services, and underlying infrastructure, correlating user impact, service dependencies, performance bottlenecks, and cost drivers in real time. Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, Virtana helps IT, operations, and platform teams improve efficiency, reduce risk, and make faster, AI-driven decisions across complex, dynamic environments. Learn more at virtana.com.

1 Source: Gartner, Innovation Insight for GenAI Infrastructure, July 10, 2025

2 Source: Optimizing AI Infrastructure: 5 Takeaways from Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote

