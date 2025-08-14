Worldpay and Trulioo Collaborate to Embed Trust in the Agentic Commerce Era

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldpay®, a global leader in payment technology, today announced they are partnering with Trulioo, the leading global digital identity platform, to introduce new safeguards for AI-powered agent-led commerce. This collaboration aims to bring trust, consent and accountability to the rapidly evolving landscape of digital payments driven by artificial intelligence.

As AI agents play a growing role in shopping on behalf of consumers, verifying agent identities and capturing clear, auditable shopper consent are critical to maintaining trust, preventing fraud and meeting evolving regulatory requirements. Worldpay and Trulioo will innovate to deliver advanced tools to ensure that merchants, payment providers and consumers can trust agent-based transactions.

Cindy Turner, chief product officer at Worldpay, commented, “Innovation in payments must always be grounded in integrity and trust. By partnering with Trulioo, we’re delivering the trust infrastructure our ecosystem needs and empowering businesses and consumers to embrace AI-powered commerce with confidence, knowing that safety and transparency are at the heart of every transaction.”

At the core of this collaborative effort is the Know Your Agent (KYA) framework, powered by a Digital Agent Passport. This tamper-proof credential bundle will enable merchants to assess whether an AI agent is legitimate, authorized and acting with proper consent. The KYA framework will lay out structured guidelines for verification of the developer’s identity, code integrity, user consent and the ongoing trustworthiness of the agent in real time.

Worldpay will empower merchants to leverage the KYA framework, enabling them to trust shopping agents by validating consumer intent and the authority granted to those agents. This innovation can help merchants grow sales while safeguarding against fraud and unauthorized purchases.

“Agentic commerce has significant potential, but it can only scale with trust built in from the start,” said Vicky Bindra, chief executive officer at Trulioo. “With Worldpay, we’re laying the foundation for a more secure and accountable digital ecosystem - one where AI agents can operate transparently, and consumers stay in control.”

The collaboration will help merchants and platforms unlock new experiences, from smarter checkout flows to real-time fraud detection, without sacrificing safety or visibility. Instead of blocking AI agents by default, the partnership will introduce smart controls where verified agents gain access, unknown agents encounter friction, and malicious bots are blocked.

This approach will deliver measurable benefits across the entire ecosystem, including reduced fraud, smarter agent detection, and improved checkout conversion for merchants. Consumers will gain confidence that their AI assistants are acting with proper permission, while the broader commerce landscape will benefit from a shared, interoperable layer of trust that supports ongoing innovation and meets regulatory and evolving risk standards.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 174 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification and fraud prevention needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expertise across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy. For more information about Trulioo, visit trulioo.com.

Notes to editors

Know Your Agent (KYA) framework which is powered by a Digital Agent Passport was developed by Trulioo in partnership with PayOS. For more information visit: Know Your Agent (KYA): An Identity Framework for Agentic Commerce