First Origin PET Caps in Stores with Power Hydration Pilot Launch

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), today announced the first Origin PET caps in stores. Origin partnered with Power Hydration, a new alkaline beverage brand, for the initial release of the first-of-its-kind product in select California stores, featuring a recyclable bottle and cap.

Origin CEO John Bissell commented: “We’re excited to announce our first PET caps on store shelves today. A commercially scalable PET cap on a PET bottle is an industry first, representing a significant step forward in the adoption of Origin’s cap platform and delivering on our vision of bringing sustainability, improved recyclability, and better performance to the beverage industry. The products our partner, Power Hydration, put on store shelves in California feature Origin’s 1881 closure and are emblematic of the industry’s transition toward mono-material PET packaging solutions offering full recyclability—including the cap—and beautiful transparency, made with PET from cap to bottom. Our customer pipeline includes both large and small brands, and our pilot launch with Power Hydration is a demonstration of how forward-looking smaller brands can lead the way on sustainability by embracing new and groundbreaking technology.”

Power Hydration Co-Founder George Kotzeff commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Origin for the initial launch of Power Hydration, a new alkaline beverage brand offering consumers clean, crisp hydration. Together, we are making beverages with recyclable PET caps available to consumers in stores. This is a tremendous milestone for the industry, and we are excited to grow the Power Hydration brand around the pillars of sustainability, complete recyclability, and healthy, clean hydration.”

About Origin Materials

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Power Hydration

Power Hydration is the new wave of alkaline water. With a crisp, clean taste, Power Hydration empowers you to drink your way to better health, featuring 100% recyclable containers including the cap. https://powerhydration.com/

