CannUnity Culture Collective Unites Leading Cannabis Brands to Champion Culture, Accessibility, and Community

HALEDON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CannUnity Culture Collective, a first-of-its-kind collaboration led by Molly Ann Farms, is bringing together some of the most respected names in cannabis to preserve culture, expand access, and give back to the communities that built this movement.

The Collective brands currently include Bango (makers of The Lid, Elyon, Feelz flower, and Bango Bites), Clade9, Fernway, Garden Greens, Grown Rogue, Hillview Med, Jersey Canna, Kushi Labs (makers of The Clear), Loud Labs (makers of Pyramid, Doinks, & Escape Artist), MPX-iAnthus (makers of Anthologie), TerrAscend (makers of Kind Tree, Legend and Valhalla), Wyld, and 1906, all uniting under a shared mission: to ensure that the regulated, legal cannabis market is not only a space for commerce, but a home for culture, equity, and community.

Culture at the Core

Cannabis culture survived decades in the shadows, even under prohibition’s devastating impact on lives and communities. Now, with legal access, the Collective is determined to honor that history, making sure the heart, soul, and creativity of the plant are not lost in a rush toward commercialization.

Access for All

The CannUnity Culture Collective recognizes that for too many, regulated, safer cannabis remains financially out of reach. That’s why the initiative offers $1 mystery Stash bags filled with curated products from Collective brands, available quarterly to residents of Haledon and Paterson. It’s a bold statement: quality cannabis, tested for safety, shared in the light, can and should be accessible to everyone, not just those with deep pockets.

A Community Effort

This initiative is more than a promotion, it’s a bridge between the legacy market, the regulated industry, and the community. Every participating brand contributes product to the Stash, and every bag purchased supports The Last Prisoner Project, working to right the wrongs of cannabis prohibition.

Industry Leadership with Heart

The CannUnity Culture Collective is setting a new standard for what collaboration in cannabis can look like: competitors coming together not just to promote their brands, but to elevate an entire culture. By pooling resources, sharing the spotlight, and staying rooted in community values, the Collective is proving that the industry can thrive without losing the soul of the plant.

“This is about common ground,” says Gabriella Wilday, Co-Founder of Molly Ann Farms and organizer of the CannUnity Culture Collective. “It’s about honoring where we came from, making space for everyone to be part of the culture, and showing that cannabis can be both a business and a community builder. ”

“At Bango, we’ve always believed cannabis is more than a product. It’s a culture, a lifeline, and a community,” says Ron Ferraro, CEO of Bango. “The CannUnity Culture Collective brings those values front and center, making tested, high-quality cannabis accessible to the people who built this movement. We’re proud to stand alongside other passionate brands to keep the soul of cannabis alive and thriving.”

“Our town is proud to be home to innovative initiatives like the CannUnity Culture Collective,” says Haledon Mayor Michael Johnson. “This program not only strengthens our community but sets an example of how the cannabis industry can operate responsibly, inclusively, and with heart.”

The inaugural CannUnity Stash drop is on Tuesday, August 19th at 8:00 AM at Molly Ann Farms, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. The first 100 customers who are also residents of Haledon and Paterson will get to purchase one mystery Stash bag, containing a variety of different legal cannabis products valued at approximately $100, for just $1. All proceeds will be donated to Last Prisoner Project.

About the CannUnity Culture Collective

The CannUnity Culture Collective is an alliance of cannabis brands committed to preserving culture, promoting access and giving back to the community. By pooling products, resources, and shared values, the Collective works to bridge the gap between the legacy and legal markets, ensuring that cannabis remains rooted in community, creativity, and justice.