-
CUPE to Provide Update on Negotiations with Air Canada
CUPE to Provide Update on Negotiations with Air Canada
Share
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Representatives from the Air Canada Component of CUPE and CUPE National will be available today to provide an update on negotiations with Air Canada.
|
WHERE:
|
Fuschia Room, Alt Hotel, 6080 Viscount Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 0A1
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
August 14, 1:30 PM ET
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Wesley Lesosky, President, Air Canada Component of CUPE
|
|
Sylvain Schetagne, Senior Researcher, CUPE National
Contacts
Hugh Pouliot
CUPE Media Relations (EN)
hpouliot@cupe.ca
613-818-0067
Nathalie Garceau
CUPE Media Relations (FR)
ngarceau@cupe.ca
514-594-2747
More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees
Nurse-to-Patient Ratios Save Lives and Reduce Staff Burnout, Says New Academic Study
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new academic study says mandating nurse-to-patient ratios would save lives, improve overall outcomes for patients, and alleviate the staffing crisis in Ontario’s hospitals. Based on an extensive review of existing research on staffing levels in hospitals, in-depth interviews with many Ontario hospital nurses, and an examination of mandated nursing staffing standards in places like California, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Australia, the researchers recomm...
CUPE: Air Canada is missing in action at the bargaining table
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 55 hours to go until Air Canada's lockout notice takes effect, the airline has been absent from the bargaining table for nearly a full day. The union tabled its most recent proposal to Air Canada on August 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The union has been at the bargaining table ever since, waiting for Air Canada to issue their counter-offer. The airline has yet to respond. Needless to say, a negotiation requires two parties to be present, but Air Canada appears to be missing i...
CUPE: Air Canada Flight Attendants Forced to Issue Strike Notice to End Unpaid Work
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Air Canada Component of CUPE has issued a 72-hour strike notice to Air Canada after the airline refused to recognize that flight attendants should be paid for all their time on the job. Air Canada responded by issuing a 72-hour lockout notice. "For the past nine months, we have put forward solid, data-driven proposals on wages and unpaid work, all rooted in fairness and industry standards," said Wesley Lesosky, President of the Air Canada Component of CUPE. "Air Ca...