CUPE to Provide Update on Negotiations with Air Canada

Representatives from the Air Canada Component of CUPE and CUPE National will be available today to provide an update on negotiations with Air Canada.

WHERE: Fuschia Room, Alt Hotel, 6080 Viscount Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 0A1 WHEN: August 14, 1:30 PM ET WHO: Wesley Lesosky, President, Air Canada Component of CUPE Sylvain Schetagne, Senior Researcher, CUPE National