Fresh Del Monte Announces Joint Venture With Managro, Includes Expansion of Avocado and Lime Packing House in Colombia

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, today announced a new joint venture with Managro Group, a Colombia‑based agricultural company and leading exporter of limes and avocados. The strategic partnership includes a shared investment to expand an avocado and lime packing house in Colombia, further strengthening Fresh Del Monte’s supply chain capabilities and broadening its presence in two high-growth categories: avocados and limes.

The facility will service Fresh Del Monte’s North American and European markets, enhancing the company’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality avocados and limes year-round. With Colombia’s favorable growing conditions and reliable sourcing potential, this investment supports the company’s long-term strategy in both lines, while also solidifying its commitment to diversifying its sourcing and expanding its presence in Colombia.

“This joint venture is a bold step in advancing our long-term ambition: to lead in the most dynamic, high-growth categories in fresh produce,” said Danny Dumas, Fresh Del Monte Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management for North America. “Through our partnership with Managro in Colombia, we’re enhancing our vertical integration, expanding our global footprint, and reinforcing our position as a trusted, year-round supplier of premium avocados and limes.”

The avocado and lime markets are experiencing strong, sustained growth, driven by rising global demand for nutrient-rich foods. According to Fact.MR, a global market intelligence and advisory firm, the global lime market is projected to grow from $48 billion in 2024 to $62 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The global avocado market is expected to expand from approximately $19 billion in 2024 to about $34 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust 5.9% CAGR. This joint venture leverages Colombia’s strategic production advantages, Managro’s deep product-line knowledge, and Fresh Del Monte’s global distribution expertise to meet growing demand with consistency, quality, and scale across both categories.

This strategic move strengthens Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to growth, innovation, and the delivery of premium produce that meets the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.