Corient Adds Dallas-Based Messick Peacock & Associates Advisory Team

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corient, one of the largest and fastest-growing national wealth advisors, today announced the addition of the Messick Peacock & Associates advisory team (“Messick Peacock”), a Dallas-based group with $1.54 billion in assets under management. This move expands Corient’s presence in the Southwest and strengthens its ability to support business owners and entrepreneurs across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Corient’s unique private partnership enables us to serve our clients differently and with the full strength of the entire firm behind us. We are excited to join this incredible team and leverage Corient’s expansive suite of services. Share

Founded in 2015 by Chris Messick and David Peacock, Messick Peacock has established itself as a trusted partner to high-net-worth clients seeking in-depth financial planning, strategic investment management and tailored wealth solutions. Thanks to its strong foundation in holistic wealth planning, the team has achieved steady organic growth by delivering highly personalized service and building long-term relationships with clients, many of whom are successful business owners and entrepreneurs.

“We’re dedicated to helping our clients achieve financial success,” said Mr. Messick, Founding Partner. “Corient’s unique private partnership enables us to serve our clients differently and with the full strength of the entire firm behind us. We are excited to join this incredible team and leverage Corient’s expansive suite of services on behalf of our clients. Corient’s emphasis on collaboration and a client-first philosophy reflects our own values and culture.”

“As ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesspeople, our clients have complex lives and financial situations. Aligning with Corient allows us to broaden and enhance our offering to this discerning group, including those with the most sophisticated and multi-faceted requirements,” said Mr. Peacock, Founding Partner.

“Chris, David and their team have built a powerful model that blends strategic financial planning with a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial mindset,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Corient. “They exemplify the client-first, collaborative approach that’s at the heart of our culture. We’re thrilled to welcome them into our private partnership and to expand our presence in one of the most vibrant business communities in the country.”

Corient is a fiduciary, fee-only wealth management firm distinguished by its unique private partnership model, similar to leading professional services firms. This structure allows clients to access the broad array of expertise and resources available at Corient, rather than relying solely on the advisor assigned to them. The approach is designed to foster collaboration and teamwork in pursuit of the shared vision to deliver unrivaled client excellence. Since its founding in 2020, Corient has grown rapidly and today has 260 partners and over 1,300 employees managing approximately $197.1 billion1 on behalf of ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses across the United States.

The Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking team of Raymond James served as financial advisor to Messick Peacock.

About Corient

Headquartered in Miami, Corient Private Wealth LLC is an integrated national U.S. wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients. We combine the personal service, creativity and objective advice of a boutique with the power of an exclusive network of experienced advisors, capabilities and solutions to create a profoundly different wealth experience. As fiduciaries, we put our clients at the center of everything we do. We focus on exceeding expectations, simplifying lives and establishing lasting legacies. For more information, visit corient.com.