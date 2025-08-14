Nu-Tek BioSciences Brings Animal-Free Cell Culture and Fermentation Solutions to BPI East 2025

MINNETONKA, Minn--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, a leading provider of high-performance, 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts, announced its participation in next month’s BioProcess International (BPI) East Conference & Exhibition. The event will take place from September 15-18, 2025, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. Biomanufacturers are invited to connect with Nu-Tek BioSciences to discover their critical ingredients for advancing cell culture and industrial fermentation.

Nu-Tek's 100% animal-free cell culture and fermentation ingredients are critical to develop today's leading pharmaceutical products. Share

Nu-Tek BioSciences directly supports global biopharmaceutical manufacturers with innovative and sustainable raw materials. The company leverages their purpose-built, dedicated facility to manufacture premium quality peptones and yeast extracts, ensuring consistent quality, supply chain security, and the elimination of risks associated with animal-derived components.

"BPI East is an invaluable platform for us to engage with biomanufacturers seeking to optimize their cell culture and industrial fermentation processes," said Chris Wiedel, Chief Business Officer for Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Our 100% animal-free ingredients are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern biomanufacturing. We look forward to discussing how our products and variability reduction programs support the development and at-scale manufacturing of groundbreaking therapeutics."

The Nu-Tek team will be available to provide insights into how Nu-Tek’s ingredients enhance cell growth, improve yields, and streamline bioprocessing workflows. More information about Nu-Tek BioSciences products and services can be found at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is a market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.