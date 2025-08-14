KBRA Assigns Ratings to PNMAC GMSR ISSUER TRUST MSR COLLATERALIZED NOTES, Series 2025-GT1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns ratings of ‘BBB (sf)’ to the Series 2025-GT1 Term Notes from PNMAC GMSR ISSUER TRUST, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC’s (PLS) master trust issuer of notes backed by participation certificates evidencing participation interest in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) on loans underlying Ginnie Mae guaranteed mortgage backed securities. KBRA’s rating on the notes is primarily dependent upon the rating of Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC (PNMAC), as repurchase guarantor.

KBRA’s rating on the Series 2025-GT1 Term Notes is primarily dependent on the credit rating of PNMAC (KBRA Rating: BBB-/Stable) as repurchase guarantor under a repo facility in support of the Issuer’s rights to MSRs granted by Ginnie Mae to PNMAC’s affiliate, PLS, with certain transaction features described more fully in KBRA’s new issue report providing one notch uplift on the rating of the notes. Generally, these transaction features are factors that KBRA believes reduce the risk of extinguishment of the MSRs by Ginnie Mae which include but are not limited to (i) the alignment of interest between PLS and Ginnie Mae based on PLS’s size and market share, (ii) a tri-party acknowledgement agreement which includes PLS, Ginnie Mae, and the Indenture Trustee, (iii) an uncapped MBS Advance VFN existing for the purpose of advancing Ginnie Mae MBS payments on behalf of PLS where the MBS Advance VFN holder must also be a holder of the MSR VFN, and (iv) structural tests and triggers designed to amortize the term notes upon test failure. The notes are not a direct debt obligation of PLS or its affiliates; however, PNMAC’s guarantee of PLS’s obligations under the PC Repurchase Agreement creates a significant indirect dependency on PNMAC to make payments on the rated notes.

