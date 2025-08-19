Alef Education Collaborates with Liquid AI to Advance AI in Education Globally

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alef Education, a global leader in education technology based in the United Arab Emirates, today announced a collaboration with Liquid AI, a leading efficient foundation models company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This collaboration will deploy Liquid AI’s private, on-device generative models across Alef Education’s AI driven solutions, which serves more than 1.5 million students and 14,000 K–12 schools globally.

The partnership will focus on developing generative AI solutions that enhance core educational workflows while preserving privacy and performance at scale. By combining Alef Education’s global education platform with Liquid AI’s efficient model architecture, the collaboration aims to bring tangible, high-impact AI capabilities to diverse learning environments worldwide.

"When we were first introduced to Alef Education and their platform, we were deeply impressed by their proven ability to deliver advanced AI solutions to over 1.5 million students worldwide. Liquid AI is honored to partner with Alef, and together, we aim to broaden and strengthen the impact of generative AI in education,” says Dr. Ramin Hasani, Liquid AI CEO and Cofounder. “This collaboration will strengthen personalization, and enhance schools’, teacher’s, and student’s productivity, all while prioritizing privacy and accessibility. In short, our partnership with Alef Education marks a critical step towards making the full value of generative AI accessible to everyone.”

Alef Education, known for its AI-first approach to digital learning, sees this alliance as a critical step toward democratizing access to cutting-edge technology across diverse regions and infrastructure environments.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “At Alef Education, our mission has always been to enhance learning experiences and expand access to quality education for every student by harnessing the power of technology. Our collaboration with Liquid AI marks a significant step forward in that journey - further strengthening our position as a global leader in delivering personalised, impactful learning experiences. Together, we will continue to support educators and learners worldwide, ensuring that technology-driven education reaches every student, regardless of their background or location.”

This strategic collaboration reinforces Alef Education’s commitment to innovation and excellence, providing students and educators with tools that enhance learning outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and compute sustainability.

About Alef Education: Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider redefining the educational experience for K-12 students. The company operates in approximately 14,000 schools across the UAE, US, Indonesia, and Morocco. Its flagship Alef Platform offers personalised, self-paced learning to around 1.5 million students. With 100% penetration in Grades 5-12, Alef Education has improved student engagement and achievement, including an 8.5% increase in test scores in Indonesia. Its solutions include Alef Pathways (Math), Abjadiyat (Arabic for K-4), and Arabits (Arabic for non-native speakers). Alef Education supports 65,000 educators with tools that enable high-impact interventions and promote equity in learning.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

About Liquid AI

Liquid AI is at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation, developing foundation models that set new standards for performance and efficiency. With the mission to build efficient general-purpose AI systems at every scale, Liquid AI continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in AI technology. To learn more, visit www.liquid.ai.