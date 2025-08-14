Sherweb Announces Sale of Pulsar360 to ClearlyIP in Strategic Move to Enhance Focus and Customer Value

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, a global leader of cloud distribution, today announced the sale of Pulsar360 to ClearlyIP, a recognized leader in VoIP and cloud communications. The transaction reflects a strategic alignment of both companies’ strengths and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to the clients they serve.

This move enables Sherweb to sharpen its focus on expanding its marketplace platform and deepening support for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and System Integrators (SIs), while placing Pulsar360 in the hands of a company whose core expertise and innovation in VOIP solutions make it uniquely positioned to help that business and its customers grow.

“This transition is about focus and fit,” said Matthew Cassar, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Sherweb. “By placing Pulsar360 in ClearlyIP’s hands, we’re aligning the business with a team that understands it deeply and is best positioned to help it thrive. This move allows us to focus on accelerating our marketplace strategy for MSPs and SIs while ensuring that Pulsar360’s partners and customers are supported by a company whose core business is delivering world-class VoIP solutions.”

ClearlyIP assumed operations of Pulsar360 on August 7, 2025, including its team, customers, and core technology.

“We’re excited to welcome Pulsar360 and its customers into the ClearlyIP family,” said Preston McNair, CRO & Co-Founder, of ClearlyIP. “Our teams share a commitment to service, reliability, and enabling business communications to thrive. Because we were the original team that built much of Pulsar’s telephony stack, this isn’t just a good fit—it’s the most logical transition we’ve ever made. We’re not just acquiring a business; we’re bringing it home.”

Both companies are working together to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition. Customers and partners will be kept informed throughout the process and supported every step of the way.

About ClearlyIP

ClearlyIP is a leader in telecommunications, offering innovative solutions in VoIP, cloud communications, and telecom infrastructure. With a solid foundation in secure and reliable communication technologies for Hospitality, Education, Radio, and non-profit, ClearlyIP delivers innovative products such as AI-enhanced Unified Communications Solutions, IP phones, SIP trunking, and emergency alert systems. Businesses and resellers choose to partner with ClearlyIP because of its comprehensive suite of scalable and cost-effective communication solutions.

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1000 experts helps our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.