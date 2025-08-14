Thomas & Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Cisive to Expand Background Screening Connectivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas & Company, a leading national provider of employment and wage verification services, announced today a new partnership with Cisive, a global leader in technology and compliance-driven background screening and workforce risk management. This strategic collaboration elevates the hiring process by providing employers with trusted, robust, and timely insights into candidates’ employment history, streamlining and enhancing talent management practices across diverse industries.

Through the integration of T&C Verify, Thomas & Company’s Wage and Employment Verification service, into Cisive’s screening platform, verifiers gain instant access to tens of millions of records with the highest level of data integrity. This resource covers a wide spectrum of industries and includes data from many of the nation’s largest employers, ensuring that hiring professionals have direct, instant access to critical candidate information.

This partnership delivers several key advantages:

Risk Mitigation and Data Quality: Industry-leading accuracy, data quality, security, and compliance support informed, confident hiring decisions while minimizing risk for the employer and background screening provider.

Faster Service: Integration reduces delays in background screening, expediting speed to hire.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Instant access to tens of millions of records ensures timely, accurate data for employers.

“This partnership naturally aligns with our shared focus on industry leading data quality, customer service, and a commitment to removing inefficiencies in the background screening process.” said Nate Kenney, Chief Executive Officer at Thomas & Company. “We are excited for what this means for the employers and employees that we serve.”

For further information about this partnership and enhanced services, please contact Thomas & Company or visit the Cisive website.

About Thomas & Company

Thomas & Company is a leading provider of value-added employer services and innovative solutions to support employee relations programs. The company is an industry leader in unemployment cost management, employment and wage verifications, and tax credit solutions, serving clients with unmatched expertise and dedication for over 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Thomas & Company empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Thomas & Company, visit www.thomas-and-company.com or follow the company’s LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/thomas-and-company-inc/.

About Cisive

Cisive is a trusted partner for comprehensive, high-risk, compliance-driven background check, drug and health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions, specializing in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, financial services, and transportation. Cisive catches what others miss and is dedicated to helping clients secure the right talent effortlessly.

Through its PreCheck division, Cisive provides specialized background screening and credentialing solutions tailored for healthcare organizations, ensuring patient and workforce safety. Driver iQ, its transportation-focused division, delivers FMCSA-compliant screening and monitoring solutions that help carriers hire and retain the safest drivers on the road. Learn more at www.cisive.com